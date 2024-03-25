Swish Holiday Apartments Unveils New Website

Lancashire, March 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Swish Holiday Apartments has launched its new website, offering all the information about its luxury holiday apartments in Blackpool, which have become the home away from home for holidaymakers in the region.

From the promenade to the iconic Blackpool Tower, the town has many attractions for solo travelers, groups, and family holidaymakers. Many visit the town for its warm and fun vibe, while others want to enjoy the peace and quiet by the sea. Regardless of the reason, holiday apartments in Blackpool are sought after throughout the year, and one name has made its mark with clients who want to elevate their experience in the resort by staying in the lap of luxury.



Swish Holiday Apartments

Swish Holiday Apartments has not just taken things to the next level but has redefined luxury for holidaymakers to the resort. It currently has four spacious luxury holiday apartments in Blackpool, with the largest of the four apartments, The Grandstand, accommodating up to 6 guests with wheelchair accessibility. The High Roller and The Winner each accommodate up to four guests, with the top-floor penthouse apartment accommodating two guests. Whilst three of the four apartments accommodate a higher number of guests, all apartments are ideal for couples visiting the seaside town.

Five more apartments are due to be launched in April 2024. Each apartment at Swish Holiday Apartments has a unique theme to offer a much-needed variety of luxury to the town. Each apartment is equipped with state-of-the-art amenities for a comfortable experience for holidaymakers.

The Grandstand, for example, is a 1750-square-foot apartment that merges modern style with comfort on a lavish scale. Featuring a 10-seater cinema theater room with a 100-inch screen, it is the perfect oasis for a relaxed adventure in the city. High Roller, The Winner, and Royal Enclosure are three other apartments that bring that same incredible standard of luxury for holidaymakers. Each of these luxury holiday apartments in Blackpool is elegantly designed with stylish furnishings for a cozy atmosphere.

The apartments offer plush bedding and fully equipped kitchens, creating a home away from home for guests. They are known for their fine attention to detail, reflected in every aspect of the accommodations, from the luxurious linen to the bespoke décor. Today’s holidaymakers are also focused on eco-conscious stays, which these renowned holiday apartments in Blackpool are also committed to.

As part of its eco-conscious initiatives, Swish Holiday Apartments doesn’t use single plastics and prioritizes energy efficiency. It uses 100% electric-efficient heating, ensuring minimal energy and heat wastage. It also has on-site electric vehicle charging points, which guests can use for free. These are just some of the hallmarks of the luxury apartments situated on the idyllic street of Empress Drive, just off the coast and thus close to all the main sites and attractions.

To book Swish Holiday Apartments and learn more about the properties, visit https://swishholidayapartments.co.uk.

About Swish Holiday Apartments

Tucked away on an idyllic street just off the coast in Blackpool, the luxury holiday homes have become the go-to destination for holidaymakers for their state-of-the-art amenities and elegant interiors, all while prioritizing environmental sustainability.

Media Contact

Swish Holiday Apartments

Address: 14-16 Empress Drive, Blackpool, Lancashire, United Kingdom FY2 9SE

Phone: +44 1253 366200

Website: https://swishholidayapartments.co.uk

Email: bookings@swishgroup.co.uk



