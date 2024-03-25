Latico Leathers Launches New Line of Leather Sling Bags

New York, NY, March 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Latico Leathers is pleased to share that it has a new line of leather sling bags for everyday use. Crafted with precision, these crossbody bags are a perfect blend of fashion and functionality. They can be used when running quick errands at a grocery store or a bank. They are also great for spontaneous coffee runs. These sling bags are the most versatile bags any woman could ask for. The lightweight bags feature one main compartment with two exterior pockets. While the main compartment can be used for storing purses, sunglasses, and makeup items, the exterior pockets can be used for storing keys and other essentials.



Latico Leathers

These leather sling bags allow ladies to go hands-free on any occasion. With easy access to essentials, the bags have plenty of room for belongings. All the bags feature adjustable shoulder straps so that they can be accessorized according to the look. Latico Leathers takes extreme care in choosing their hide. Its boho-chic crossbody bags are made using heirloom quality, full-grain leather. They are designed to meet the needs of modern women without having to sacrifice style. Whether it is a night out at the pub or a boardroom event, a social gathering, or a day out with girlfriends, these sling bags offer timeless fashion for any occasion or event.

Like all of their other leather handbags, Latico Leathers has carefully handcrafted its leather sling bags using natural dyes and non-toxic colors. Every leather hide is sourced as a by-product from the meat and dairy industry, minimizing waste, given the mass production of handbags. The bags are handstitched by artisans from India and South America, prioritizing quality and workmanship over quantity. With over 40 years in the industry, this brand has made it their mission to create bags that become trusted companions for life.

Latico Leathers stands out for its innovative designs, featuring extensive interior organization and cleverly hidden compartments complemented by unique leather treatments. With over 30K 5-star reviews and the winner of the 2020 Independent Handbag Designer Award, Latico Leathers has a long history of excellence. They provide an incredible online shopping experience by helping customers find the perfect bag according to their preferences. The 30-second personalized style quiz helps customers get matched with the right leather sling bags or handbags. What’s more, customers get to be a part of its community service with every order they make. The company donates 10 meals to Feeding America with every purchase. So far, it has donated over 100,000 meals and is still counting.

To learn more about Latico Leathers, visit https://laticoleathers.com/collections/sling-bags.

About Latico Leathers

Latico Leathers is a family-owned and operated company that has been manufacturing premier leather accessories since 1984. Founded by Paul Schreiber, the store is a one-stop shop for premier leather goods. The company has been creating heirloom-quality pieces that ripen as they age. Every hide used in the manufacturing process is carefully handpicked. The factory uses a unique blend of natural dyes to allow the natural character of the leather to shine through the process.

Contact

Latico Leathers

Ben Schreiber

Phone: (800) 969-8426

Website: https://laticoleathers.com/

Email: info@laticoleathers.com









