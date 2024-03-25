Eledon Pharmaceuticals Announces 12th Participant Enrolled in Phase 2 BESTOW Trial Evaluating Tegoprubart for the Prevention of Organ Rejection

IRVINE, Calif., March 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Eledon”) (NASDAQ: ELDN) today announced the enrollment of the 12th participant on March 23, 2024, in the Company’s ongoing Phase 2 BESTOW trial assessing tegoprubart head-to-head with tacrolimus for the prevention of rejection in kidney transplantation.

“We are pleased with the strong pace of enrollment in our Phase 2 BESTOW trial and believe it speaks to the underlying demand for a new immunosuppressive regimen for the tens of thousands of patients each year who undergo kidney transplantation,” said David-Alexandre C. Gros, M.D., Chief Executive Officer.

The Risk of Organ Failure in Transplantation

In transplantation procedures, organ rejection is a major cause of graft failure, which can be a life-threatening condition. Rejection occurs due to allorecognition, wherein the recipient's immune system identifies the transplanted organ as foreign tissue, triggering an immune response against the transplanted organ. To reduce the risk of rejection, patients are treated with immunosuppressive therapies for life. Calcineurin inhibitors (“CNIs”) are a critical component of most immunosuppressive regimens to prevent acute and long-term organ transplant rejection. However, chronic exposure to CNIs (tacrolimus is the drug most commonly used) is associated with nephrotoxicity, hypertension, new onset diabetes due to pancreatic beta cell toxicity, as well as central nervous system side effects like tremor. Regarding kidney transplantation, the toxicity associated with CNIs causes 30-50% of kidney transplants to fail with 10-15 years of transplantation. Strategies to better and more safely protect transplanted organs and thus increase how long they function represent a significant area of unmet need in organ transplantation.

About Eledon Pharmaceuticals and tegoprubart

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company that is developing immune-modulating therapies for the management and treatment of life-threatening conditions. The Company’s lead investigational product is tegoprubart, an anti-CD40L antibody with high affinity for the CD40 Ligand, a well-validated biological target that has broad therapeutic potential. The central role of CD40L signaling in both adaptive and innate immune cell activation and function positions it as an attractive target for non-lymphocyte depleting, immunomodulatory therapeutic intervention. The Company is building upon a deep historical knowledge of anti-CD40 Ligand biology to conduct preclinical and clinical studies in kidney allograft transplantation, xenotransplantation, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). Eledon is headquartered in Irvine, California. For more information, please visit the Company’s website at www.eledon.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. Any statements about the demand for a new and better immunosuppressive regimen for patients who undergo kidney transplantation, or statements about the Company’s other future expectations, plans and prospects, as well as other statements containing the words “believes,” “anticipates,” “plans,” “expects,” “estimates,” “intends,” “predicts,” “projects,” “targets,” “looks forward,” “could,” “may,” and similar expressions, constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, including: risks relating to the safety and efficacy of our drug candidates; risks relating to clinical development timelines, including interactions with regulators and clinical sides, as well as patient enrollment; risks relating to costs of clinical trials and the sufficiency of the company’s capital resources to fund planned clinical trials; and risks associated with the impact of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. These risks and uncertainties, as well as other risks and uncertainties that could cause the company’s actual results to differ significantly from the forward-looking statements contained herein, are discussed in our quarterly 10-Qs, annual 10-K, and other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which can be found at www.sec.gov. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof and not of any future date, and the company expressly disclaims any intent to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

