Monteverde & Associates PC Reminds Former RealNetworks Investors of Upcoming May 3, 2024 Deadline to Lead Federal Class Action

NEW YORK, March 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Monteverde & Associates PC (the M&A Firm) announces that a federal securities class action has been filed in the United States District Court for the Western District of Washington, on behalf of former public common shareholders of RealNetworks, Inc. (“RealNetworks” or the “Company”) who held RealNetworks securities, and who were harmed by RealNetworks and its officers’ alleged violations of Sections 14(a) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the “Exchange Act”), in connection with the acquisition of RealNetworks by Greater Heights Acquisition LLC (the “Merger”)(the “Federal Class Action”).

Under the terms of the Merger, each share of RealNetworks common stock owned cashed out for $0.73 per share (the “Merger Consideration”). The Complaint alleges that the Merger Consideration was inadequate and that the Definitive Proxy Statement issued by the Company with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on November 7, 2022, provided stockholders with materially incomplete and misleading information in violation of Sections 14(a) and 20(a) of the Exchange Act. The Merger was completed on December 21, 2022.

The M&A Firm (in conjunction with Kahn Swick & Foti, LLP) is already litigating since 2022 similar claims in the State of Washington in and for King County, Case No. 22-2-20433-8 SEA, on behalf of former public common shareholders of RealNetworks, and has already prevailed in a books and record action and defeated Defendants’ Motion to Dismiss.

Mr. Juan Monteverde is available to personally discuss this case with you, and if you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must seek lead appointment in the Federal Class Action no later than May 3, 2024 . Any member of the putative class may move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member.

Click here for more information: https://www.monteverdelaw.com/case/realnetworks-inc. It is free and there is no cost or obligation to you.

At Monteverde & Associates PC, our firm litigates and has recovered money for shareholders… and we do it from our offices in the Empire State Building. We are a national class action securities firm with a successful track record in trial and appellate courts, including the U.S. Supreme Court.

No company, director or officer is above the law. If you own common stock in any of the above listed companies and have concerns or wish to obtain additional information free of charge, please visit our website or contact Juan Monteverde, Esq. either via e-mail at jmonteverde@monteverdelaw.com or by telephone at (212) 971-1341.

Contact:

Juan Monteverde, Esq.

MONTEVERDE & ASSOCIATES PC

The Empire State Building

350 Fifth Ave. Suite 4740

New York, NY 10118

United States of America

jmonteverde@monteverdelaw.com

Tel: (212) 971-1341