ThreeD Capital Inc. Announces New YouTube Channel (AMENDED)

TORONTO, March 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ThreeD Capital Inc. (“ThreeD” or the “Company”) (CSE:IDK / OTCQX:IDKFF) a Canadian-based venture capital firm focused on opportunistic investments in companies in the junior resources and disruptive technologies sectors, is excited to announce its new YouTube channel created in conjunction with its previously announced investor relations agreement with PHK Investments LLC.



Already uploaded on ThreeD’s new YouTube channel is several interviews with certain companies of which ThreeD holds securities or digital assets within its investment and digital asset portfolio. These company’s include AI/ML Innovations Inc., Avicanna Inc. (TSX:AVCN), Gryphon Digital Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ : GRYP), HyperCycle, infinitii ai inc. (CSE: IAI), and One Bullion Limited.

In the coming months ThreeD hopes to complete additional interviews with other investees that currently make up part of the Company’s investment and digital asset portfolio including Blockstation, LL Prosper Inc., MultiBank.io, Neurable Inc., Nirvana Life Sciences Inc. (CSE: NIRV), Palitronica Inc., Premium Nickel Resources Ltd. (TSXV: PNRL), Tari, Tenet Fintech Group Inc. (CSE: PKK), TODAQ Holdings Inc., Turn Biotechnologies, Inc., Volterra Energy Marketplace Inc., XREX Inc., and Yuvan Research, Inc.

The companies noted above do not represent all of ThreeD’s portfolio holdings. The holdings of securities of investees by ThreeD are managed for investment purposes. ThreeD could increase or decrease its investments in these companies at any time, or continue to maintain its current position, depending on market conditions or any other relevant factor.

About ThreeD Capital Inc.

ThreeD is a publicly-traded Canadian-based venture capital firm focused on opportunistic investments in companies in the junior resources and disruptive technologies sectors. ThreeD’s investment strategy is to invest in multiple private and public companies across a variety of sectors globally. ThreeD seeks to invest in early stage, promising companies where it may be the lead investor and can additionally provide investees with advisory services and access to the Company’s ecosystem.

