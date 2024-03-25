CaymanStory.com Personal Branding Master Class for Cayman Islands Entrepreneurs Second Batch 2024

Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands , March 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Offered via Zoom from George Town, Cayman Islands, this exciting development provides entrepreneurs and small business owners across the Cayman Islands with a unique opportunity. This is the second batch sponsored by CaymanStory.com, a rising digital marketing startup led by Jaci Patrick, the former Miss World Cayman Islands. Hosted over Zoom, this comprehensive 90-day course is designed to equip participants with the knowledge and tools necessary to build powerful personal brands and excel in thought leadership," says Jaci Patrick.



Forbes Council member Qamar Zaman

Course Highlights:

Expert Instruction: Led by renowned Forbes Council member, CEO, and founder of Storytellers, INC, a Cayman Islands company in the Cayman Enterprise City, Qamar Zaman, this master class promises to deliver actionable insights and strategies drawn from years of successful industry experience. In partnership with the local digital marketing company Cayman Story, headed by Caymanian Jaci Patrick, a former Miss World Cayman Islands 2019, the course is poised to offer unparalleled expertise.

Flexible Learning: With each 90-minute session available on both weekdays and weekends, the course offers flexibility to accommodate the busy schedules of professionals and entrepreneurs alike.

Engagement and Interaction: Participants are encouraged to engage fully by sharing their wins on social media, fostering a supportive community of like-minded individuals.

Comprehensive Curriculum: From discovering one’s unique value proposition to leveraging digital tools for brand enhancement, the course covers a wide range of topics essential for building and maintaining a strong personal brand.

see class outline here https://www.caymanstory.com/personal-branding-class





Participation Guidelines:

No Cost: The master class is offered completely free, providing unparalleled access to premium personal branding education.

Commitment to Growth: Attendance is key to gaining the full benefits of the course. Participants missing more than two sessions will be subject to removal to ensure a dedicated learning environment.

Active Participation Required: A commitment to active involvement, including camera presence during Zoom calls and completion of weekly interactive homework, is essential for personal and professional development.

About the Instructor:

Qamar Zaman, a globally recognized leader in digital marketing and public relations, brings his wealth of knowledge to the forefront of this master class. His expertise has helped numerous individuals and businesses achieve remarkable success, and his approachable teaching style makes complex concepts accessible to all.

About Jaci Patrick



A pivotal player in the formation of this strategic partnership is Jaci Patrick, who claimed the title of Miss World Cayman Islands 2019. She steps into the role of local representative for CaymanStory, working hand in hand with Qamar Zaman. Together, they will play a crucial role in enlightening Caymanian businesses on the strategies and advantages of digital PR. Their efforts will be channeled through a specialized Masterclass designed to unfold the myriad benefits digital PR can offer in the modern business landscape.



Enrollment Now Open:

Spaces for the Personal Branding Master Class are limited to ensure a quality learning experience for all participants. Interested individuals are encouraged to secure their spot promptly to take advantage of this unique opportunity to transform their personal and professional branding strategies.

For More Information and Registration:

Visit https://www.caymanstory.com/personal-branding-class to learn more about the course details and to register.

Media Contact:

Jaci Patrick

CaymanStory.com

Jaci@storytellers.ky

Follow on https://www.instagram.com/caymanstorypersonalbrand/

Source CaymanStory.com

Attachment