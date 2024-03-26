PDT Coin, from the Snowseed Platform, to Be Listed on CEX Exchange LBANK

JAKARTA, INDONESIA, March 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The digital asset PDT Coin is set to be listed on the CEX exchange LBANK.

The virtual asset exchange LBANK will list PDT Coin, which is mined by the Snowseed platform's Alya Project NFT. PDT Coin is scheduled to be used in PDT cancer-specialized hospitals soon to be commercialized in Indonesia. It was created by a foundation established by S. Budi, an executive of the 6th largest conglomerate in Indonesia, the Lippo Group, and Dr. Anang, former director of Siloam Hospital, the largest hospital in Indonesia, which is also a subsidiary of the Lippo Group.

On the 22nd, it was listed on decentralized exchanges such as Jupiter and Raydium, and it has been confirmed that it will be listed on CEX exchanges to increase liquidity.

According to a PDT Coin official, "Indonesia is a country consisting of over 18,000 islands, so the smartphone penetration rate is high, but it is not easy to use centralized banks. Therefore, the distribution of decentralized coins based on blockchain has been activated, and many companies are preparing payment methods using them. We issued coins in line with the project of over 70 PDT cancer-specialized hospitals nationwide to reduce medical blind spots."

Furthermore, "PDT Coin will support cancer patients from all over the world to receive inexpensive cancer treatment in Indonesia. Through the platform, cancer treatment with PDT can be received with a single payment from anywhere in the world."

About LBANK

LBANK exchange, where this listing is taking place, is a global cryptocurrency exchange established in 2015, providing specialized financial derivatives, professional asset management services, and secure cryptocurrency trading. It has over 9 million users in more than 210 regions worldwide, with a daily trading volume of $1.5 billion.

