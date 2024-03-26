Annual General Meeting 2024: Tecan proposes election of an additional member of the Board of Directors and various amendments to the Articles of Incorporation

Monica Manotas proposed as a new member of the Board of Directors

Board of Directors will propose all current members for re-election

Various amendments to the Articles of Incorporation proposed to adapt them to new circumstances

Report on non-financial matters submitted for approval for the first time

Proposed dividend increase from CHF 2.90 to CHF 3.00 per share

Männedorf, Switzerland, March 26, 2024 - The Board of Directors of the Tecan Group (SIX Swiss Exchange: TECN) will propose the election of Monica Manotas as an additional member of the Board at the Annual General Meeting on April 18, 2024. Monica Manotas worked at Thermo Fisher Scientific, one of the world's largest providers of products and services for laboratories and clinics, from 1999 to 2023, most recently as Senior Vice President and President, Life Sciences and Laboratory Products Group. In her various specialist and management roles, including in finance, Monica Manotas has worked in France, Spain, the USA and Switzerland. The Colombian and US citizen holds a university degree in industrial engineering and an MBA in Finance. With her many years of international experience in the life science industry and her proven expertise in finance, Monica Manotas is ideally qualified to serve on the Tecan Board of Directors.

All seven current members of the Board of Directors will be proposed to the shareholders for re-election, including Lukas Braunschweiler as Chair.

Matthias Gillner will take over as Chair of the Audit Committee, subject to his re-election as a member of the Board of Directors. Lukas Braunschweiler (new) and Karen Huebscher (current) will be the other members of the Audit Committee.

Various amendments to the Articles of Incorporation proposed

The Board of Directors will submit a number of amendments to the Articles of Incorporation to the Annual General Meeting for approval. These are intended to adapt the Articles of Incorporation to the revised corporate law and take account of current best practices in the area of corporate governance. For example, the Articles of Incorporation are to allow for the possibility of holding General Meetings virtually if necessary, whereby the exercise of shareholders' rights is to be guaranteed as with a physical General Meeting. In order to ensure a broad range of skills, experience and appropriate diversity on the Tecan Board of Directors, the maximum number of Board members is to be increased from seven to eight.

Tecan also intends to expand the definition of its corporate purpose in order to anchor the pursuit of sustainable value creation in the Articles of Incorporation.

Sustainability reporting developed further

For the first time, Tecan will submit a report on non-financial matters for 2023 to the Annual General Meeting for approval. On the one hand, the company is thus fulfilling a new legal requirement. Secondly, it is increasing the transparency and commitment of its sustainability reporting, which began with the 2007 Annual Report and has been continuously developed since then. The report on non-financial matters for 2023 was published as part of the Annual Report on March 12, 2024.

Dividend increase proposed

Based on the solid underlying sales growth and an increase in profitability, net profit and cash flows in the full year 2023 and on the basis of a continued positive business outlook, Tecan's Board of Directors will propose an increase in the dividend from CHF 2.90 to CHF 3.00 per share. Half of the dividend, i.e. CHF 1.50, will be paid out from the existing capital contribution reserve and is therefore not subject to withholding tax.

Key upcoming dates

The 2024 Interim Report will be published on August 13, 2024

The Capital Markets Day will take place on October 22, 2024.

About Tecan

Tecan (www.tecan.com) improves people’s lives and health by empowering customers to scale healthcare innovation globally from life science to the clinic. Tecan is a pioneer and global leader in laboratory automation. As an original equipment manufacturer (OEM), Tecan is also a leader in developing and manufacturing OEM instruments, components and medical devices that are then distributed by partner companies. Founded in Switzerland in 1980, the company has more than 3,500 employees, with manufacturing, research and development sites in Europe, North America and Asia, and maintains a sales and service network in over 70 countries. In 2023, Tecan generated sales of CHF 1,074 million (USD 1,194 million; EUR 1,108 million). Registered shares of Tecan Group are traded on the SIX Swiss Exchange (TECN; ISIN CH0012100191).

For further information:

Tecan Group

Martin Brändle

Senior Vice President, Corporate Communications & IR

Tel. +41 (0) 44 922 84 30

Fax +41 (0) 44 922 88 89

investor@tecan.com

www.tecan.com

Attachment