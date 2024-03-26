Umicore - Notice of ordinary and special shareholders’ meetings

Notice of ordinary and special shareholders’ meetings





Umicore invites its shareholders to participate in its ordinary and special shareholders’ meetings which will be held on Thursday April 25th, 2024 at 5 PM CEST at the Umicore offices (rue du Marais-Broekstraat 31, 1000 Brussels).

The meetings will also be live webcasted without possibility to vote or ask questions during the webcast. The link to access the webcast will be made available on the Umicore website.

All details regarding the agenda, the admission conditions, voting methods and documentation for the shareholders’ meetings can be consulted here.





Proposed changes to the Supervisory Board

Mr. Mario Armero announced his intention to step down from the Supervisory Board at the end of this 2024 Annual General Meeting, after having served for a total of 4 years on the Board.

The Supervisory Board proposes the appointment of Mr. Frédéric Oudéa as a new Supervisory Board member to replace Mr. Armero for a term of 3 years. Upon his appointment, Mr. Oudéa will also join Umicore's Nomination & Remuneration Committee and its Sustainability Committee.



Frédéric Oudéa, a French citizen, is a graduate of the École Polytechnique and the École Nationale d'administration. He spent most of his career in the banking sector, at Société Générale, where he was appointed CEO from 2008 till 2023. He is currently chairman of Sanofi and senior independent director of Capgemini. He is also senior executive advisor to GBL Group.

The Supervisory Board also proposes the appointment of Mr. Philip Eykerman as a new independent Supervisory Board member with effect from 1 November 2024 for a term ending at the Annual General Meeting of 2027.

Philip Eykerman, a Belgian citizen, is president of the Health, Nutrition & Care division at DSM-Firmenich and member of its executive committee. Mr. Eykerman joined DSM in 2011 as executive vice-president corporate strategy & acquisitions. He later took on additional responsibilities, including for DSM’s food specialties and pharma activities. Before joining DSM, Mr. Eykerman was a partner at McKinsey & Company, and the leader of McKinsey’s chemicals practice in the Benelux and France. He holds a master’s in Chemical Engineering from KU Leuven, Belgium, and in Refinery Engineering from the French Petroleum Institute, France.

Thomas Leysen, Chairman of Umicore’s Supervisory Board, commented: "On behalf of the Supervisory Board, I would like to warmly thank Mario Armero for his wisdom, sharp insights and critical support, which he has brought to the Supervisory Board since 2020. I am pleased to propose to the AGM the appointment of Mr. Philip Eykerman and Mr. Frédéric Oudéa. I am confident that their extensive and complementary experience will prove very valuable and further strengthen the Umicore Supervisory Board.”





Upcoming publications

On April 26th 2024 at 7.30 AM CEST Umicore will publish an Update on Q1 trading conditions and 2024 full year outlook.





Financial calendar

25 April 2024: Annual General Meeting

29 April 2024: Ex-dividend trading date

30 April 2024: Record date for the dividend

2 May 2024: Payment date for the dividend

26 July 2024: Half year results 2024

19 August 2024: Ex-dividend trading date, interim dividend 2024

20 August 2024: Record date for the interim dividend 2024

21 August 2024: Payment date for the interim dividend 2024





Annual Report 2023

On March 22nd 2024, Umicore published its Annual Report 2023, available on the website Integrated Annual Report 2023.





