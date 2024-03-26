Notice of Annual General Meeting of Scatec ASA

26 March 2024: The Annual General Meeting of Scatec ASA will be held on 18 April 2024 at 10:00 CEST. The meeting will be held as a digital meeting, using the online platform Lumi, and can be accessed using the following link: https://dnb.lumiagm.com/186985629 . There will be no physical attendance of shareholders.

Please find attached:

Notice of Annual General Meeting with attendance/proxy

Board of Directors' proposed resolutions for the Annual General Meeting for the items listed on the agenda

Recommendation by the Nomination Committee to the Annual General Meeting

Guidelines for remuneration to the Executive Management

Remuneration Report 2023

All documents, including the Board of Directors' Corporate Governance Report for 2023, Annual Report 2023 and ESG Performance Report 2023 are available https://scatec.com/investor/events-presentations/

For further information, please contact ir@scatec.com



This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

