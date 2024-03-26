HEALWELL AI’s Intrahealth Provides Update on New Customer Implementation with Toronto Public Health

Intrahealth is pleased to report on a recent customer implementation with Toronto Public Health, a health unit responsible for delivering public health programs and services, enforcing public health regulations, and reporting to the Toronto Board of Health on public health issues.

TORONTO, March 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HEALWELL AI Inc. (“HEALWELL” or the “Company”) (TSX: AIDX) (OTCQX: HWAIF), an AI and data science company focused on preventative care, is pleased to provide a customer update on its newly acquired subsidiary, Intrahealth Systems Limited (“Intrahealth”), highlighting the successful new implementation of Intrahealth’s Profile (“Profile”) Electronic Health Records (“EHR”) with Toronto Public Health (“TPH”), a health unit responsible for delivering public health programs and services, enforcing public health regulations and reporting to the Toronto Board of Health on public health issues. Intrahealth is in the final stages of its EHR implementation with TPH, which is expected to go live within the next few weeks.

Dorian Prior, President of Intrahealth commented, “We are thrilled with the continued success of Intrahealth in establishing ourselves as a premier EHR platform across Canada. Overall, Intrahealth has been strengthening its presence in the Ontario Public Health space with the most EHR systems deployed in public health units across Ontario. The TPH installation comes on the back of implementing systems at two additional public health authorities in Ontario over the past year. We firmly believe that working closely with public health organizations and government bodies is not only a testament to our current success but also a key part of our future strategy in driving widespread adoption of Intrahealth’s platform, especially as we start to roll out our AI powered product enhancements.”

Dr. Alexander Dobranowski, CEO of HEALWELL added, “We are pleased to announce another customer win for our Intrahealth platform, strengthening our presence in the Province of Ontario even further. We are grateful and excited to be working with Toronto Public Health to help protect and promote the health of millions of Toronto residents and look forward to adding more value to this relationship as we roll out platform updates which include AI powered tools and functionality.”

Intrahealth was awarded the TPH contract through a competitive RFP bidding process. Intrahealth has an active pipeline of new contract opportunities, including recently responding to servicing markets such as mental health, home health and multidisciplinary specialists, which the Company expects will be announced in the coming months. Profile offers a flexible environment that allows public health units the ability to customize the platform to meet the various needs of the diverse programs they manage. In addition to the ability to tailor the provider experience, so that providers have the right information at the right time, Profile also enables public health units to manage patient privacy across a large organization.

TPH is a dynamic and integral component of Toronto's health sector, reporting directly to the Board of Health with a vital mandate: safeguarding and enhancing the health and well-being of over three million residents. Since 1883, TPH has been at the forefront of public health initiatives, tirelessly working to prevent the spread of diseases, promote healthy living, and advocate for conditions that uplift the overall health of Toronto's diverse population. Utilizing cutting-edge surveillance methods, TPH monitors the health status of communities, allowing for proactive responses to both ongoing and emerging health needs. Through the development and implementation of public policies and practices, TPH strives to enhance the health of individuals, communities, and the entire city, solidifying its role as a cornerstone in Toronto's public health landscape.

Since its acquisition by HEALWELL earlier this year, Intrahealth has been working on leveraging HEALWELL’s AI technology and product capabilities and planning new functionality such as AI powered medical co-pilot capabilities. Such product enhancements can be quite impactful in terms of helping care providers improve operational efficiency.

Dr. Alexander Dobranowski

Chief Executive Officer

HEALWELL AI Inc.

About HEALWELL AI

HEALWELL is a healthcare technology company focused on AI and data science for preventative care. Its mission is to improve healthcare and save lives through early identification and detection of disease. Using its own proprietary technology, the Company is developing and commercializing advanced clinical decision support systems that can help healthcare providers detect rare and chronic diseases, improve efficiency of their practice and ultimately help improve patient health outcomes. HEALWELL is executing a strategy centered around developing and acquiring technology and clinical sciences capabilities that complement the Company's road map. HEALWELL is publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (the “TSX”) under the symbol “AIDX” and on the OTC Exchange under the symbol “HWAIF”. To learn more about HEALWELL, please visit https://healwell.ai/.

About Intrahealth

Intrahealth is a pioneering force in healthcare technology, specializing in the development and implementation of state-of-the-art EMR or HER solutions. With a relentless commitment to advancing patient care, Intrahealth empowers healthcare providers, institutions, and governments with innovative digital tools designed to enhance healthcare delivery and improve patient outcomes. For more information about the Intrahealth, please visit our official website. https://intrahealth.com/

Forward Looking Statements

