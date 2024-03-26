InterDigital to Showcase Innovations in High Definition and Sustainable Video Streaming Alongside Partners at NAB 2024

WILMINGTON, Del., March 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InterDigital, Inc. (Nasdaq: IDCC), a mobile, video and AI technology research and development company, announced plans to showcase their contributions to video streaming and sustainability technologies alongside partners at NAB 2024. As critical contributor to Advanced HDR by Technicolor® solutions and longtime member of the Ultra HD Forum, InterDigital will showcase advancements in high dynamic range (HDR) production, distribution, and display solutions and AI-enhanced energy efficient streaming technologies at NAB 2024, taking place in Las Vegas from April 13 – 17.



Advanced HDR Streaming Solutions

A collaboration between Philips, InterDigital and Technicolor, Advanced HDR by Technicolor® is a suite of HDR solutions that leverage machine learning to maximize image quality and enhance the consumer viewing experience. At NAB, partners InterDigital and Philips will highlight progress in industry adoption of Advanced HDR solutions that support the bandwidth-efficient distribution of HDR content for any type of video streaming service provider or live broadcast production workflow. The solution enables end-to-end HDR and SDR production with a single master workflow and ensures optimal source fidelity on both SDR-to-HDR and HDR-to-SDR conversions. Advanced HDR by Technicolor remains the only solution delivering HDR broadcasts of any content, any time, and anywhere over the ATSC 3.0 NextGen TV stations.



Our contributions to Advanced HDR streaming solutions can be experienced at the ATSC booth at W3056 in West Hall, at the Ultra HD Forum booth at W4007 in West Hall, and by invitation at the Advanced HDR by Technicolor Meeting Room at W2476.



In addition, InterDigital will deliver a presentation as part of NAB’s Broadcast Engineering and IT conference. The session, “HDR-SDR conversion: Live HDR Single Master Production Conversion Interoperability Challenges” will take place on Tuesday, April 16 from 10:00 AM - 10:20 AM PST in room W222-W223.



Sustainable Streaming Solutions

At NAB booth W4007, members of the Ultra HD Forum will showcase current and future-looking solutions and strategies that support the sustainable delivery of Ultra HD content. As a member of the Ultra HD Forum, InterDigital leads and contributes to three of the demonstrations on display, including:

“Pixel Value Reduction in HDR Content” and the ways we leverage InterDigital’s AI expertise to adjust pixel luminance to reduce energy consumption with minimal impact on visual quality.



“Energy Efficient Enhanced Media Streaming” alongside partner ATEME to display the impact of luminance adjustment on energy usage and the strategic insertion of video metadata to enhance content delivery and viewer experiences.

“Viewing Condition Impacts on Display Energy Consumption” alongside collaborator CTOIC to illustrate the influence of ambient lighting on modern TV energy usage.



To register and learn more, please visit the NAB 2024 website here.

About Advanced HDR by Technicolor

A collaboration between Philips, InterDigital and Technicolor, Advanced HDR by Technicolor® is a suite of High Dynamic Range (HDR) production, distribution and display solutions that leverages machine learning (ML) technology to maximize image quality and enhance the consumer viewing experience. There are two major components to Advanced HDR by Technicolor:

The Intelligent Tone Management (ITM) tool provides a dynamic, tunable, real-time solution to up-convert SDR content to HDR with full freedom and flexibility to manage contrast, brightness and color saturation.



The Single Layer HDR (SL-HDR) is a dynamic and tunable real-time tool that implements the ETSI SL-HDR standards to generate and deliver a single, consistent, high-quality broadcast stream starting from any mix of input content (such as live, movies, news) across a wide range of HDR formats (HDR10, HLG, S-LOG3). SL-HDR1 transforms HDR input streams into SDR-plus-metadata streams. SL-HDR compatible receivers provide consumers with high-quality HDR images that can be adapted to optimize the display capabilities of their devices. Thanks to the unique backward compatibility feature of SL-HDR1, consumers who do not have HDR devices can enjoy the highest quality SDR experience.



To learn more about Advanced HDR by Technicolor visit: https://advancedhdrbytechnicolor.com/

About Ultra HD Forum

Founded in 2015, the Ultra HD Forum accelerates Ultra HD adoption by establishing best practices for the future of television. The Forum is a crucible for interoperability testing and standard synchronization.

For more information, please visit https://ultrahdforum.org or @UltraHDForum on LinkedIn.

About InterDigital®

InterDigital is a global research and development company focused primarily on wireless, video, artificial intelligence (“AI”), and related technologies. We design and develop foundational technologies that enable connected, immersive experiences in a broad range of communications and entertainment products and services. We license our innovations worldwide to companies providing such products and services, including makers of wireless communications devices, consumer electronics, IoT devices, cars and other motor vehicles, and providers of cloud-based services such as video streaming. As a leader in wireless technology, our engineers have designed and developed a wide range of innovations that are used in wireless products and networks, from the earliest digital cellular systems to 5G and today’s most advanced Wi-Fi technologies. We are also a leader in video processing and video encoding/decoding technology, with a significant AI research effort that intersects with both wireless and video technologies. Founded in 1972, InterDigital is listed on Nasdaq.

InterDigital is a registered trademark of InterDigital, Inc.

For more information, visit: www.interdigital.com.

InterDigital Contact:

Roya Stephens

Email: Roya.Stephens@interdigital.com

Phone: +1 (202) 349-1714