BOPP Packaging Film Market Poised for US$ 44.6 Billion at 5.6% CAGR by 2034: Fact.MR Study

Rockville, March 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the study by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global BOPP Packaging Film Market is poised to reach a value of US$ 25.9 billion in 2024 and is forecasted to climb to US$ 44.6 billion by the end of 2034.

Sales of BOPP (biaxially oriented polypropylene) packaging films are being driven by the extensive use of these films in various industries, including food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, personal care, and consumer products. BOPP films are known for their remarkable qualities, including high tensile strength, clarity, and printability, making them suitable for packaging applications.

Key Segments of BOPP Packaging Film Market Research Report

By Packaging Type By End Use By Thickness By Region Wraps

Bags & Pouches

Tapes

Labels

Printing & Lamination Food Meat Fresh Produce Confectionery Coffee & Tea Other Foods (Chips, Biscuits, & Cereals)

Beverages

Personal Care & Cosmetics

Pharmaceuticals

Tobacco

Electrical & Electronics

Industrial Below 15 Microns

15 to 30 Microns

30 to 45 Microns

Above 45 Microns North America

Europe

Latin America

East Asia

South Asia & Oceania

Middle East & Africa



Increasing popularity of flexible packaging solutions due to their lightweight nature, cost-effectiveness, and capacity to extend product shelf life is boosting demand for BOPP films. With continual technological advancements in production techniques, manufacturers can now offer a comprehensive range of BOPP films adapted to individual packaging requirements, thus broadening the market's size. Also, increasing environmental concerns have resulted in the creation of eco-friendly and recyclable BOPP films, which meet the sustainability requirements of both enterprises and consumers.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global BOPP packaging film market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 5.6% through 2034.

The market is estimated at a value of US$ 25.9 billion in 2024.

Sales of bags and pouches are forecasted to reach US$ 8.6 billion globally in 2024.

East Asia is projected to account for 25.6% of the global market share by 2034.

The market in the United States is projected to reach US$ 3.8 billion in 2024.

“Demand for BOPP packaging films increasing due to a gradual shift toward eco-friendly solutions with recyclable and biodegradable films and a growing emphasis on product safety and integrity,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

BOPP Packaging Films Transforming Industries with Sustainable Innovation

Developing countries, characterized by rapid industrialization, urbanization, and a growing middle class, are increasingly resorting to BOPP packaging films to meet their diverse packaging requirements. Furthermore, as consumers’ focus shifts toward sustainability and eco-friendliness, there is an increasing demand for ecologically conscious packaging solutions in both developed and developing countries.

BOPP films can be designed to suit these objectives by using recycled materials or bio-based polymers, thereby coordinating with global environmental goals and increasing market competitiveness. Growing use of BOPP packaging films in developing countries demonstrates the disruptive impact of globalization on the packaging industry. By capitalizing on this trend, industry participants can position themselves for long-term growth and profitability in a rapidly changing market context.

Report Attribute Details Value Projection (2034) US$ 44.6 Billion Growth Rate (2024-2034) 5.6% CAGR No. of pages 170 Pages No. of Tables 84 Tables No. of Figures 112 Figures



BOPP Packaging Film Market in China and United States

China stands as a formidable force in the production and dissemination of BOPP films, leveraging its extensive industrial framework and robust manufacturing infrastructure. With a vast population and a burgeoning middle class, the demand for packaged goods across various sectors propels the market for BOPP packaging films. China's strategic geographical location, serving as a global manufacturing hub, facilitates streamlined access to technology and raw materials, fostering efficient and cost-effective production methodologies.

Government initiatives aimed at stimulating industrial growth, coupled with favorable investment policies, attract both domestic and international enterprises to capitalize on the country's opportunities. Leveraging its export-oriented economy, China capitalizes on its BOPP film production prowess to secure substantial shares of both regional and international markets, positioning itself as the leader in biaxially oriented polypropylene packaging within East Asia.

In contrast, the United States boasts a mature and sophisticated consumer market characterized by intricate packaging demands spanning various sectors, including food and beverages, pharmaceuticals, personal care, and consumer goods. This environment presents an enticing opportunity for manufacturers to establish a foothold and carve out market share amidst fierce competition within a stable business landscape.

With robust infrastructure, cutting-edge technology, and a well-established distribution network, the United States offers an optimal business environment for BOPP film manufacturers. These resources enable manufacturers to streamline production processes, enhance productivity, and ensure punctual delivery of BOPP packaging films nationwide.

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the BOPP packaging film market, presenting historical demand data for 2018 to 2023 and forecast statistics for 2024 to 2034.

The study divulges essential insights into the market based on packaging type (wraps, bags & pouches, tapes, labels, printing & lamination), end use (food, beverages, personal care & cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, tobacco, electrical & electronics, industrial), and thickness (below 15 microns, 15 to 30 microns, 30 to 45 microns, above 45 microns), across six major regions of the world (North America, Europe, East Asia, Latin America, South Asia & Oceania, and MEA).

