BFLabs' Covenant Child New Content 'the Tower of Wishes' and 'Archangel Anna' NFT Character Update

SEOUL, KOREA, March 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BF Labs' subsidiary CovenantLabs' a Web3.0-based P2E game 'Covenant Child' announced that it will be updating its game with new content and a NFT character on the 27th of this month.





The Tower of Wishes is a concept where a character makes a wish at the tower, and it is accomplished. The storyline is that Anna, a character with demon appearance, makes a wish at the Tower of Wishes to change her past and a new character named 'Archangel Anna' appears in the game because of this wish.

The new content, the Tower of Wishes, is free to enter five times per day, and the event reward for completing each floor is 'Moon Shards', which can be used to purchase various items in the event shop, including a new S grade character. A Wish ticket for additional entries, can also be purchased using Rubies, an in-game goods. Moreover, a new NFT character, 'Archangel Anna', can be assigned to a formation to battle together, giving players the opportunity to experience the character's skills firsthand.

In addition to these updates, the five characters that have been pre-sold on the Marketplace will be available for pickup in the game. And the Bingo content, which provides generous rewards on a first-come, first-served basis when a total of 5 bingos are completed, will also be re-opened with the rewards changed to gold. The rewards for the recently updated Colosseum PvP content have also been adjusted and a new season will begin, so there will be more contents for players to enjoy and more rewards to earn.

'Covenant Child', which provides a variety of content and P2E services to users through continuous updates, is accelerating its Grand Opening preparation, and the value of COVN tokens is expected to increase as the game becomes active.

More details can be found through Covenant Child's official Discord and Medium.

