Ensurge Micropower ASA - Issuance of Shares in connection with Share Consolidation

Reference is made to the announcement by Ensurge Micropower ASA (the "Company") on 19 March 2024, relating to the held Extraordinary General Meeting which approved, inter alia, an authorization to the board of directors (the “Board”) to issue shares in connection with the approved share consolidation in the Company.

Pursuant to the authorization, which may solely be used to make the total number of shares in the Company dividable by 5, the Board has resolved to increase the Company's share capital with NOK 0.20 from NOK 273,877,726.80 to NOK 273,877,727,by issuance of 2 new shares, each share having a par value of NOK 0.10, for a subscription price per share of NOK 0.10.

Upon registration of this share capital increase, the Company's share capital will be NOK 273,877,727 divided into 2,738,777,270 shares, each share having a par value of NOK 0.10.

For more information, please contact:

Lars Eikeland, Chief Executive Officer

E-mail: lars.eikeland@ensurge.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.