Synergy ECP Announces Acquisition of Software Engineering Firm SoftTech Solutions

COLUMBIA, Md., March 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Synergy ECP, a provider of software engineering, cybersecurity and systems engineering services for the U.S. Intelligence Community and Department of Defense, today announced its acquisition of SoftTech Solutions, a custom software development firm that specializes in serving the U.S. Intelligence Community. Charlotte-based private equity firm Falfurrias Capital Partners, which partnered with Synergy ECP in October 2023, facilitated funding of the acquisition.

The addition of SoftTech Solutions will expand Synergy ECP’s technical breadth into mission focused cloud engineering and data analytics domains. Together, Synergy ECP and SoftTech Solutions will deliver solutions in the highest priority capability areas of the Intelligence Community, including Signals Intelligence (SIGINT), cybersecurity, cloud engineering, and data transport and analysis. Just as importantly, the combination will broaden the career opportunities for the employees of both businesses.

Founded in 2005 as “The Company for Engineers, By Engineers,” SoftTech Solutions has helped its customers solve complex, highly technical, and mission-critical problems for more than 19 years. With core capabilities in software engineering, big data and cloud computing, and informational retrieval systems, SoftTech employees average nearly 20 years of industry experience and provide on-contract technical leadership in key mission areas. Additionally, SoftTech Solutions engineers are the core contributors to the micro-learning gamification platform, SkillTree, which Intelligence Community customers rely on to train analysts on new and existing applications and tools.

“Synergy ECP represents the ideal partner for SoftTech Solutions as we continue to serve our national security customers,” said Jane Lee, founder and Chief Executive Officer of SoftTech Solutions. “Synergy ECP’s deep mission understanding, and focus on Employees, Customers and Performance will enhance our ability to meet the significant demand we are seeing for advanced technical capabilities while still preserving our unique culture that has been so attractive for leading software engineering talent.”

“We are thrilled to partner with SoftTech Solutions as we advance on our collective vision to build a leading mid-tier platform solving the highest priority national security challenges,” said Bruce Howard, founder and Chief Executive Officer of Synergy ECP. “SoftTech Solutions, as a pioneer in mission focused cloud engineering and data analytics capabilities for our customers, significantly expands our technical breadth and positions Synergy ECP to meet the growing need for software engineering expertise in the Intelligence Community.”

About Synergy ECP

Founded in 2007 and headquartered in Columbia, Maryland, Synergy ECP is a leading provider of cybersecurity, software and systems engineering and IT services to the U.S. intelligence and defense communities. The company leverages its expertise in data transport solutions, software and systems engineering, and other solutions to deliver critical and innovative capabilities to high-level decision makers that enhance our nation’s security. For more information, visit www.synergyecp.com.