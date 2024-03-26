Cow Corner has Acquired Controlling Interest in Corum Client Glider

SEATTLE, March 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Corum announces today that their client, UK-based Glider Technology, a developer of asset information management software for the built environment, has secured investment from Cow Corner Investments. Cow Corner is a private equity firm specializing in services and software businesses. The strategic partnership with Cow Corner will enable Glider to enhance its innovative solutions and strengthen its market position.

"The Corum market calibration process allowed Glider Technology to consider all of the options available to them to help fuel the next stage of growth," explains Allan Willson, the Corum M&A advisor who led the transaction. "It became clear that the best option was a recapitalization that would allow a private equity firm to take a controlling interest and support both organic and non-organic growth. This approach also presented the opportunity for the two founders of Glider to benefit from a second transaction in the future if the PE firm chooses to exit."

Corum is the world's leading educator on tech trends, valuations, growth strategies and Tech M&A. Corum will host a half-day online workshop, Selling Up Selling Out, in Edinburgh on April 3. Tech CEOs and founders will learn to prepare, position, research, value, negotiate and execute due diligence for maximum price and optimal structure in an M&A transaction. To register, visit www.corumgroup.com/events.

About Corum Group

Corum Group is the global leader in merger and acquisition services, specializing in serving sellers of software and related technology companies worldwide. With offices globally, Corum has completed over 500 software M&A transactions over the last 37 years. Corum's M&A advisors are highly experienced former tech CEOs, supported by industry-leading researchers, writers and valuators. For more information, visit www.corumgroup.com.

About Glider

Glider is powering the digitalization of the built environment. With its data management software solutions and digital delivery consultants, Glider clients can seamlessly share project information, collaborate across their supply chain, and take control of estate asset information. Glider guides asset owners, public sector bodies, developers, architects, engineers, and contractors through the full lifecycle of a building project—from conception to operation. In 2023, Glider was ranked #5 in the PropTech 50 most innovative UK property tech creators. For more information, visit www.glidertech.com.

About Cow Corner

Cow Corner invests in growing businesses that sell services or software to other companies. Led by a vastly experienced team that combines investment and operational expertise, Cow Corner focuses on knowledge-based businesses that combine people with technology. For more information, visit www.cow-corner.com.

