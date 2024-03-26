Global Dehydrated Garlic Market Size To Exceed USD 8.31 Billion By 2033 | CAGR of 4.8%

New York, United States, March 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Dehydrated Garlic Market Size is Expected to Grow from USD 5.20 Billion in 2023 to USD 8.31 Billion by 2033, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.8% during the projected period.





The dehydration or removal of moisture content from garlic to extend its shelf life, combined with its ease of storage without sacrificing taste, is driving the growth of the dehydrated garlic market. To produce dehydrated garlic, various dehydration techniques are used, including drum drying, spray drying, and freeze drying. Dehydrated garlic contains allicin, an anti-inflammatory and antioxidant. They are also high in iron, phosphorus, vitamin C, and other minerals that aid in blood circulation throughout the body. Furthermore, dehydrated garlic is widely used in a variety of processed foods and culinary preparations such as pasta, pizza, and lasagne, due to its pungent and pleasant flavor, which is driving the global dehydrated garlic market. The growing demand for convenient and time-saving solutions in the modern kitchen is a major contributor to the rise in dehydrated garlic consumption. Consumers are increasingly looking for pre-prepared and easily accessible ingredients as a result of rapid urbanization, hectic lifestyles, and a desire for easy cooking. Dehydrated garlic, with its quick rehydration and flavor retention, meets this demand by offering a time-saving alternative to fresh garlic. Furthermore, dehydrated garlic's remarkable shelf-life extension is a key driver of market growth. However, one of the main constraints in the dehydrated garlic market is maintaining the product's quality and flavor throughout the dehydration process. The drying process can alter garlic's organoleptic properties, resulting in a possible loss of flavor, aroma, and color.

Browse key industry insights spread across 200 pages with 110 Market data tables and figures & charts from the report on the " Global Dehydrated Garlic Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Form (Powder, Granules, Flakes, Chopped, Minced), By End-Use (Food & Beverages, Cosmetics, Pharmaceuticals, Others), By Distribution Channel (Online, Offline) and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2033."

The flakes segment is expected to hold the largest share of the global dehydrated garlic market during the forecast period.

Based on the form, the global dehydrated garlic market is categorized into powder, granules, flakes, chopped, and minced. Among these, the flakes segment is expected to hold the largest share of the global dehydrated garlic market during the forecast period. This is primarily due to the increased use of flakes and cloves in commercial establishments such as restaurants, cafés, and other fast-food businesses. The ability to use cloves as needed by chopping, mincing, or powdering them gives the product a competitive advantage. Garlic Flakes are a popular restaurant ingredient because they complement and enhance the flavor of meals.

The food & beverages segment is expected to hold a significant share of the dehydrated garlic market during the forecast period.

Based on the end-use, the global dehydrated garlic market is categorized into food & beverages, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals and others. Among these, the food & beverages segment is expected to hold the largest share of the global dehydrated garlic market during the forecast period. Dehydrated garlic is used in a variety of food products, including sauces, gravies, and meat products, and the market for dehydrated garlic is expected to grow due to its wide range of applications in the food industry. Garlic is frequently used to treat atherosclerosis, high cholesterol, heart attacks, coronary artery disease, and hypertension, among other blood and heart conditions.

The offline segment is expected to hold a significant share of the dehydrated garlic market during the forecast period

Based on the distribution channel, the global dehydrated garlic market is categorized into online and offline. Among these, the offline segment is expected to hold the largest share of the global dehydrated garlic market during the forecast period. The general public and restaurants rely on local supermarkets because they are readily available. These stores are highly reliable due to their ease of availability, instant availability, and the option for buyers to physically verify their purchase before making a decision.

Europe is anticipated to hold the largest share of the global dehydrated garlic market over the predicted timeframe.

Europe is projected to hold the largest share of the global dehydrated garlic market over the forecast period. The European food and beverage industry is thriving. Countries like Germany, the Netherlands, France, and Spain are experiencing rapid food industry growth, owing primarily to high bread and baked goods consumption. Furthermore, Spain is Europe's leading garlic producer, accounting for more than half of the region's supply. The Asia Pacific market is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to the abundance of raw garlic in the region. China is the world's largest garlic producer, accounting for approximately 86% of global production. The abundance of raw materials, combined with widespread use in households to prepare various dishes, has aided its market performance.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the global dehydrated garlic market are GANESH FOODS, Oceanic Foods Ltd., Garlico Industries Ltd., V.T. Foods Pvt. Ltd., Apple Food Industries, AsianFood Export, Nu-World Foods Inc., Harsh Impex, Kangaroo Island Fresh Garlic, Natural Agro Foods, Jiyan Food Ingredients, KOHINOOR FOOD INDUSTRIES, Nature Exports Co., SHANDONG YUMMY Food Ingredients CO., LTD, and among others.

Recent Developments

In November 2020, Sypris AG has announced the acquisition of Sentient Technologies Corporation's Aroma Chemicals business. This acquisition aimed to broaden Symrise's product offerings in the flavors and fragrances market, which included dehydrated garlic as a flavoring agent.

In September 2019, Kangaroo Island Fresh Garlic, to combat the seasonal obstacles associated with producing local garlic has invested in a peeling and dehydration equipment to produce garlic granules, powder and salt to ensure its year-round availability to the consumers in Cassini, South Australia.

