Laverock Therapeutics announces appointment of Ali Elsley as Finance Director and expansion of team

STEVENAGE, United Kingdom, March 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Laverock Therapeutics, a gene-silencing company with a uniquely powerful technology for the development of programmable advanced therapies to tackle major diseases, today announces the appointment of Ali Elsley as Finance Director.



Ali has extensive experience in the biotechnology and pharma sector working with both private and public companies. She joins from Acacia Pharma Group plc, an early commercial-stage listed pharma company, where she was Group Financial Controller and Company Secretary and focused on equity fundraising, M&A activity and all aspects of financial operations. Prior to this, she spent 10 years as an auditor with PwC LLP in Cambridge, with a focus on early-stage biotech and pharma companies, together with advisory IPO work. She is a fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales and holds a degree in Archaeology and Anthropology from the University of Cambridge.

In addition to Ali’s appointment, Laverock has significantly grown its team to 24 people, representing growth of 50% over the past year, and expanded its R&D facilities in the Stevenage Bioscience Catalyst as it continues to build its capabilities following its £13.5m expanded seed round announced in September last year, the second highest seed investment by a UK company in 2023.

David Venables, CEO of Laverock, said: “Ali has an exceptional track record working with innovative biotechnology and pharma companies. I very much look forward to working closely with her and the rest of our fast-growing team as we continue to apply our uniquely powerful gene-silencing technology to the development of a new generation of programmable advanced therapies to tackle major diseases.”

Ali Elsley, FD of Laverock, said: “Laverock’s technology has the potential to create a step-change in advanced therapies and I have been hugely impressed with the pace of progress since joining the company. The management team and Board are exceptionally strong, and I believe we have a very solid foundation from which to deliver on the promise.”

