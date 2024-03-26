Global Myomectomy Market to Reach 2.08 Billion by 2034, Showcasing a 9.18% CAGR During 2024-2034

Dublin, March 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Myomectomy Market Analysis & Forecast to 2024-2034: Market By Type; By Product; By End-user; and By Region" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global myomectomy market size was estimated to be USD 0.79 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach at USD 2.08 billion by 2034 with a CAGR of 9.18% during the forecast period 2024-2034.

The increasing occurrence of uterine fibroids, a rising inclination among patients for non-invasive or minimally invasive treatments, the adoption of advanced devices for secure and effective myomectomy procedures, a growing population of patients experiencing uterine fibroids and related conditions, extensive research and development efforts to create cutting-edge products, an increasing prevalence of laparoscopic or robotically assisted myomectomy procedures, heightened initiatives by government and non-profit organizations for fibroid treatment, and a surge in the introduction of technologically advanced myomectomy products are some of the key factors boosting the market growth.







A surge in the introduction of technologically advanced myomectomy products is predicted to boost the market growth during the forecast period. Myomectomy stands out as the most efficient method for treating fibroids while preserving the uterus. The approach to performing a myomectomy varies based on the size and location of the fibroids. Utilizing devices that generate high-energy waves, small areas of fibroid tissue can be heated and eliminated without the need for incisions. These procedures provide non-incision surgeries that are painless, bloodless, and do not necessitate hospitalization, leading to faster recovery. The comfort provided by such techniques during procedures enhances patient compliance, contributing to anticipated growth in the market.



By type, abdominal myomectomy was the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global myomectomy market in 2023 owing to the rising number of patients with uterine fibroids, an increasing demand for innovative treatment procedures, a surge in the number of myomectomy surgeries, and heightened research and development activities. Additionally, laparoscopic myomectomy is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. The method provides less invasive procedures and swifter patient recovery compared to alternative myomectomy approaches. By utilizing small instruments through multiple minor incisions, surgeons can remove fibroids using this technique. Hospital stays are limited to just one night, and patients typically recover at home within 2-4 weeks. Consequently, the advantages provided by this technique are anticipated to drive the growth of this segment throughout the forecast period.



By product, others was the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global myomectomy market in 2023 owing to the numerous advantages, including the ability for same-day procedures, less invasive treatments, & faster recovery, a rising demand for advanced devices, and an increasing introduction of innovative devices. For instance, in April 2022, Ethicon, a division of Johnson & Johnson MedTech, introduced the ENSEAL X1 Straight Jaw Tissue Sealer. This medical device is designed for application in open and laparoscopic procedures within the general, gynecological, and urological fields. Additionally, laparoscopic power morcellators is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the increase in the prevalence of uterine fibroids among women, a growing inclination towards minimally invasive gynecological procedures, and advancements in surgical device technology.



By end-user, hospitals & clinics was the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global myomectomy market in 2023. Hospitals and clinics stand out in delivering all-encompassing healthcare services, featuring essential infrastructure, proficient medical teams, and cutting-edge technology for successful myomectomy procedures. Patients depend on these healthcare facilities due to their well-established track record in providing top-notch care, making them inclined to choose myomectomy surgeries within these trusted settings. The availability of skilled gynecologists and surgeons guarantees excellent patient outcomes, fostering confidence among both healthcare providers and patients. Additionally, ambulatory surgical centers is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to a substantial patient population, an increasing demand for specialized medical equipment, a growing investment in state-of-the-art medical technology, and a rise in mergers and acquisitions among key market players.



North America is anticipated for the highest revenue share during the forecast period owing to the escalating count of patients with uterine fibroid issues, enhanced medical reimbursement facilities, growing governmental initiatives, a rise in surgical procedures and hospital visits related to myomectomy, the presence of technologically advanced products, an increase in healthcare spending by the government, and a surge in the adoption of advanced systems. For instance, in October 2023, Gynesonics, Inc., a women's healthcare company dedicated to creating minimally invasive solutions for symptomatic uterine fibroids, is delighted to report that the Sonata System Procedure has been employed in treating over 1,000 women in the United States and approximately 6,500 women worldwide.

Additionally, Asia Pacific region is predicted to grow at fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the growing number of women afflicted with uterine fibroids, heightened awareness regarding disease diagnosis and treatment, the modernization of healthcare infrastructure, an uptick in government healthcare spending, a rise in hospitalizations due to increasing cases of uterine fibroids, and an increased introduction of advanced systems. For instance, in November 2022, Medtronic Private Limited has introduced the innovative "TruClear" system, a mechanical hysteroscopic system designed for the safe and efficient treatment of intrauterine abnormalities (IUA). This includes conditions such as polyps, fibroids, hyperplasia, adhesions, malignancies, and conception.



