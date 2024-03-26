Global Recyclable Packaging Market Report 2024-2034, with Profiles of 340+ Leading Companies

Dublin, March 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Market for Recyclable Packaging 2024-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The latest comprehensive research on the Recyclable Packaging Market, covering the period from 2024 to 2035, offers a detailed exploration of market trends, size, and emerging technologies in paper, plastics, glass, and metal packaging recycling.
This report offers key insights into the drivers that are propelling market expansion, the technological advancements shaping the future of the sector, and a granular look at the industry’s competitive landscape.
The report delivers an in-depth industry overview identifying markets, processes, and technologies that are currently driving growth within the sector. It features a comprehensive market size and forecast segment, providing quantitative data through 2035. The global landscape is analyzed, revealing significant trends and presenting a forward-thinking perspective on where the industry is headed.
In-Depth Analysis of Recycling Sectors
- Plastics Recycling: This section details the current state of mechanical and chemical recycling, including technological developments such as pyrolysis and gasification, as well as market barriers and breakthroughs in bio-based and marine-degradable plastics.
- Paper Packaging Recycling: The report covers market size and processes, delves into economics, analyzes fiber sources, and addresses compostable solutions alongside other innovations.
- Glass Packaging Recycling: A comprehensive view of the market size, collection economics, processing methods, and the advances in smart glass technologies is presented.
- Metal Packaging Recycling: Here, readers will find information on market size, economics, and insights into aluminum and steel recycling processes, as well as the significant growth drivers for these materials.
Impact of Digital Technology
The application of blockchain, IoT, AI, and digital watermarking technologies in recycling processes is closely examined to outline the future of advanced recycling methods and the impact of digital transformation on the industry.
Comprehensive Market Applications and Competitive Analysis
The research provides a segmented analysis of various applications, from food and beverage packaging to retail, industrial, and healthcare sectors. With profiles of over 340 leading companies in the space, the report positions itself as an authoritative source for stakeholders seeking a competitive edge.
Unpacking Sustainability and Welfare Considerations
An extensive sustainability analysis is included, discussing circularity, carbon footprint, and life cycle assessments. It also addresses the broader impact of recycling practices on energy and water conservation, as well as social implications.
Key findings and expert analyses presented in the report shed light on the rapidly evolving recyclable packaging market, underscoring significant opportunities for stakeholders to leverage. The report is poised to be an invaluable resource for decision-makers looking to navigate the complexities of the sustainability-driven market landscape.
Report contents include:
Recyclable Packaging Industry Overview
- Markets, processes, technologies
- Drivers and trends shaping growth
Plastics Recycling Analysis
- Mechanical and chemical recycling overview
- Polymer demand forecasts by process
- Pyrolysis, gasification, depolymerization techs
- Bio-based and marine degradable plastics
- Market challenges and innovations
Paper Packaging Recycling Analysis
- Market size, processes, economics
- Fiber sources, strength improvements
- Compostable solutions, active packaging
- Industry challenges and future outlook
Glass Packaging Recycling Analysis
- Market size, suppliers, collection economics
- Processing methods, end-use applications
- Smart glass, hybrids, material advances
- Participation challenges and opportunities
Metal Packaging Recycling Analysis
- Market size, processes, economics
- Aluminium, steel, and hybrid innovations
- Active and smart metal packaging
- Benefits driving growth and adoption
Digital Technologies Analysis
- Blockchain, IoT, AI applications
- Digital watermarking for advanced recycling
Markets and Applications Analysis
- Food, beverages, CPG, retail, e-commerce
- Industrial packaging, healthcare, automotive
Market Size and Forecasts
- Regional and material type segmentation
- Revenue and volume projections through 2035
Sustainability Analysis
- Circularity, carbon footprint, and life cycle assessment
- Energy use, water conservation, and social factors
Competitive Landscape
Profiles of over 340 companies including:
