Global Medical Tourism - Dubai, Hainan, Iran, Malaysia and Thailand Emerge as Medical Tourism Winners

Medical tourism has been touted as the next big thing for many years. Does medical tourism offer potential for countries? This groundbreaking report looks at the real numbers, opportunities and problems.
Medical tourism refers to the practice of individuals traveling across borders to receive medical treatment or healthcare services. Does medical tourism offer potential for countries or is it one big hype?
This global phenomenon has gained significant traction in recent years due to various factors such as cost savings, high-quality healthcare facilities, and accessibility to advanced medical treatments. There are several benefits to a local economy from medical tourism: revenue generation, job creation, infrastructure development, increased tax revenue, promotion of local businesses, and enhanced reputation.
Patients seek medical tourism for procedures ranging from elective surgeries and cosmetic treatments to complex medical interventions
Some countries have been successful while others have been so then faded, while others have failed. Many have made promises about becoming profitable and popular destinations but few have succeeded. Success does not happen by accident needs large amounts of state time, money, and a real strategy.
This report explains why some will be winners and others will be losers. It also highlights key safety problems that need to be solved rather than ignored. Country profiles and tables offer statistics not available elsewhere
Key Trends
- The greater proportion of medical travel is regional or domestic within a country.
- The increasing cost of air travel and decreased wish to travel a long distance combined means long-distance medical tourism is fading.
- Many medical tourists do not seek out the cheapest destination.
- Much medical tourism is for cosmetic, fertility, or dental treatment.
- Medical tourists are increasingly being courted by nations in an organised way.
- The key drivers for medical tourism are the lack of insurance and services (in the patient's home country), lower costs, better quality care, procedures unavailable at home, and shorter waiting periods.
- Practices like opening offices in source markets; raising awareness about their competitive edge, effective communication, and offering ease of visa and travel bundled with tourism and treatment are popular strategies.
- Healthcare businesses are setting up physically in another country.
- Domestic medical tourism is often ignored
Overview
- Most medical tourism reports tell you that it will grow 20% a year as if it is all one.
- In reality, some countries succeed and some fail.
- Some types of medical tourism do better than others.
- Many countries and businesses have failed badly.
- This report has the latest information, trends, facts, and figures on medical tourism.
- Most reports fail to tell you that medical tourism is not one big global market but is made up of sub-segments with differing reasons for medical travel.
- What they also ignore is that while a handful of countries are making money, the amount of time and money the state has spent to make that happen is massive.
- Many countries and businesses have entered medal tourism only to fail after costly expenditure as they believed the hype from so-called experts.
- Some try to tell you that it is all based on US patients, but apart from Mexico, that is not true.
- Korea, Malaysia, Thailand, and India get the most business from Asia and Africa, while China and Iran get the most business locally.
Key Topics Covered:
- Key trends
- History of medical tourism
- Wellness and medical tourism
- Defining medical tourism
- UNWTO definitions
- Market size
- International patients
- Global medical tourism figures by country
- Global medical tourism country figures illusions
- UNWTO/ETC report on health tourism
- Global potential of health and wellbeing tourism
- European Parliament report on health tourism
- Medical tourism revenue
- Medical tourism global numbers
- Global medical tourism potential
- Medical tourism in the future
- Medical tourism traditional
- Medical Tourism New definitions
- How medical tourism is changing
- How medical tourism needs to change
- Medical tourism strategy and planning
- Regional promotion Latam
- Diasporic medical tourism
- Value state paid patients
- Taking hospitals to the patients
- How medical tourism will evolve
- How to build a medical tourism destination
- Moving away from the price
- Price versus quality
- Domestic medical tourism
- Hotels and medical tourism
- Artificial intelligence
- USA Insurers restrict treatment in Mexico
- Geopolitical problems
- Global overview
Medical tourism winners
- Dubai
- Hainan
- Iran
- Malaysia
- Thailand
Medical tourism losers
- Abu Dhabi
- Germany
- Hungary
- Jordan
- Philippines
Medical tourism hopefuls
- Egypt
- Ethiopia
- Ghana
- Pakistan
- Saudi Arabia
Problem areas and countries
- Surgery in Mexico
- Disease in Mexico
- Safety
- Legal and ethical issues
- Medical negligence
- Dental tourism problems after going to Mexico
- USA medical tourism deaths after going to Mexico
- UK medical tourism deaths after going to Turkey
- Ireland medical tourism deaths after going to Turkey
- Irish Medical Journal bariatric medical tourism
- Medical tourism does not allow for complications
- London experience of gastric surgery tourism
- Cosmetic surgery problems study
- Organ transplant rackets in India
- American deaths - cosmetic surgery in the Dominican Republic
- Dangers of cosmetic surgery in South Korea
- Medical tourism fraud in Turkey
- Medical spa warning
Medical travel agents
- Distribution
- Agents
- Agency regulations
- Agency requirements of hospitals
- Travel agencies and tour operators
- Medical tourism treatments and types
- Addiction treatment
- Birth tourism
- Cancer
- Child medical tourism
- Cosmetic surgery
- Dental implants
- Dental tourism
- Dental care in Europe
- Diabetes treatment
- Elderly care
- Eye care
- Fertility treatment
- Hair transplant surgery
- Medical spas
- Obesity treatment
- Organ transplants
- Procreation tourism
- Sex change tourism
- Spas
- Spas and medical tourism
- Sports medical tourism
- Stem cell treatment
- Surrogacy
- Insurance
- Medical tourism and insurance
- Travel Insurance
- Compulsory travel health insurance
- Medical tourism insurance
- Medical negligence and insurance
- Medical negligence - medical complications insurance
- Insurers as medical tourism agents
- Prudential cross-border cashless cancer treatment
- European Health Insurance Card
- Medical tourism customers
- Advertising regulation
- Airlines
- Apps
- Carers
- Cultural sensitivity
- Diaspora
- Direct chat
- EU cross-border healthcare
- EU cross-border healthcare in EFTA countries
- European standards on cosmetic surgery
- European standards on non-surgical medical procedures
- Hotels and medical tourism
- LBGTX
- Luxury travel
- Medical price comparison sites
- Mobile technology
- Muslims
- Older patients
- Price comparisons
- Price regulation
- Security and terrorism
- Smartphones
- Social media
- Taking time to be a tourist
- Videos
- Waiting times
- Why do people become medical tourists
Accreditation
- International medical accreditation
- Accreditation news
- ACHC International
- ACHSI
- Acreditas Global
- Accreditation Canada
- American Accreditation Commission International
- Accreditation Commission for Health Care
- COHSASA
- Global Healthcare Accreditation
- Joint Commission International
- KTQ International
- QUAD A
- Temos International
Accreditation organisations
- American Accreditation Commission International
- Accreditation Canada
- ACHC International
- ACHS International
- Acreditas Global
- CHKS
- COHSASA
- DNV-GL Healthcare
- Global Healthcare Accreditation
- International Society for Quality in Health Care External Evaluation Organisation
- International Society for Quality in Health Care
- Joint Commission International
- KTQ International
- QUAD A
- Temos International
Medical Tourism Country Profiles 2024
The world's only detailed country profiles of 172 countries involved in medical tourism.
- Inbound medical tourism 2019/2020/2021/2022/2023
- Inbound health and wellness
- Outbound medical tourism
- Tourists 2019/2020/2021/2022/2023
- Medical tourism revenue USD 2019/2020/2021/2022
- Population 2024
- Diaspora
- Overview
- Potential
- Medical tourism numbers in
- Reliability of numbers
- Medical tourism numbers targets
- Health tourism numbers in
- Health tourism numbers targets
- Medical tourism visas
- Where medical tourists come from
- Why inbound medical tourists go there
- Inbound medical tourism treatments
- Hospitals and clinics in medical tourism
- Target markets by country
- Medical tourism promotion
- Medical tourism financial incentives and grants
- Medical tourism at airports and airlines
- Health tourism
- Health tourism promotion
- Health tourism financial incentives and grants
- Medical tourism revenue
- Medical tourism revenue targets
- Health tourism revenue
- Health tourism revenue targets
- Medical tourism numbers out
- Medical tourism outbound spending
- Where medical tourists go
- Why outbound medical tourists go abroad
- Health insurers and medical tourism
- Domestic medical tourism
- Medical tourism regulation
- Medical tourism price regulation
- Promotional organisations
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/i6bbrb
