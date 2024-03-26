Kvika banki hf.: Announcement regarding reduction in share capital

At Kvika's AGM held on 21 March 2024 the meeting approved to reduce the company's share capital by ISK 58,952,375 nominal value, or the equivalent of 58,952,375 shares, from ISK 4,781.025,715 to ISK 4,722,073,340 nominal value, by cancelling own shares held by the company in the said amount.

These are shares that the company purchased under a formal buy-back programme in 2023.

The share capital reduction has now been registed by the register of undertakings of the Directorate of internal Revenue and the share capital amounts to nominal value of ISK 4,722,073,340.

Following the reduction the bank holds no own shares.

