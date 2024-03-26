Press release

26 March 2024, 11:00

Sdiptech AB (publ): Proposal from the Nomination Committee

The Nomination Committee of Sdiptech AB (publ) has decided to submit the following proposals for resolution at the Annual General Meeting on 22 May 2024:

The Board of Directors shall consist of five members (including the Chairman) without deputy members.

Re-election of Chairman: Jan Samuelsson.

Re-election of Board members: Johnny Alvarsson and Birgitta Henriksson.

The Nomination Committee proposes that Kristina Schauman and Joakim Landholm are elected as new members of the Board of Directors, both of whom are independent in relation to Sdiptech and its senior executives and independent in relation to major shareholders.





Kristina Schauman, born in 1965, holds a Master of Science in Economics and Business Administration from the Stockholm School of Economics. Kristina has previously been CFO of OMX AB, Carnegie Investment Bank AB and Apoteket AB, among others, as well as CFO of Investor AB. Today, she runs her own consulting firm, and is a Board member and Chairman of the Audit committee of Afry AB, BEWi ASA, Coor Service Management AB, Ahlstrom Oyi and Ellos Group AB, as well as a Board member of Viaplay Group AB.

Shareholding in Sdiptech AB: 0 shares.

Joakim Landholm, born in 1969, holds a Master of Science in Economics and Business Administration from the Stockholm School of Economics. Since February 2022, Joakim has held a key role within SKF as Senior Vice President Group Operations and Chief Sustainability Officer. Prior to his current role, Joakim has a background from several leading positions such as CEO of Hector Rail, Chief Commercial Officer at Scandinavian Airlines AB as well as Codan/Trygg Hansa, General Electric and Accenture.

Shareholding in Sdiptech AB: 2,943 shares (directly and through companies).

If the Nomination Committee's proposal is approved by the Annual General Meeting, 40 percent of the Board members will, as before, consist of women.

The Nomination committee consists of three members, and the Chairman of the Board is a co-opted member of the Nomination committee and convenes the meetings of the Nomination committee:

Helen Fasth Gillstedt, Chairman of the Nomination committee, appointed by Handelsbanken Fonder AB.

Ashkan Pouya, Member of the Nomination committee.

Caroline Sjösten, member of the Nomination committee, appointed by Swedbank Robur Fonder.

Jan Samuelsson, co-opted member of the Nomination committee.

Information about the Nomination committee's statement and the complete proposal will be made available on the company's website on April 19 when the notice of the Annual General Meeting is published.

For further information, please contact:

Bengt Lejdström, CEO, +46 702 74 22 00, bengt.lejdstrom@sdiptech.com

My Lundberg, Head of Sustainability & IR, +46 703 61 18 10, my.lundberg@sdiptech.com



Sdiptech’s common shares of series B are traded on Nasdaq Stockholm under the short name SDIP B with ISIN code SE0003756758. Sdiptech’s preferred shares are traded under the short name SDIP PREF with ISIN code SE0006758348. Further information is available on the company's website: www.sdiptech.se

Sdiptech is a technology group that acquires and develops market-leading niche operations that contribute to creating more sustainable, efficient and safe societies. Sdiptech has approximately SEK 5,000 million in sales and is based in Stockholm.



Sdiptech AB (publ) is required to disclose this information pursuant to EU Market Use Regulation 596/2014. The information was provided by the above contact persons for publication, at 11:00 CET on March 26, 2024.

Attachment