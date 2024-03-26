Lingyun Xiang elected as a foreign academician of the European Academy of Natural Sciences

Hanover,Germany, March 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the European Academy of Natural Sciences, after several rounds of rigorous academic review and selection procedures, Professor Xiang Lingyun, an economist based in the United States, was elected as a foreign academician of the European Academy of Natural Sciences.

About Lingyun Xiang

Lingyun Xiang, Ph.D., Professor, Economist in the United States and Famous Investor, is also the International Accountant (FAIA), International Certified Public Accountant (IAAP), Forensic Certified Public Accountant (FCPA), Fellow - Institute of Public Accountant (FIPA) of the Institute of Public Accountants (IPA), Fellow Financial Accountant (FFA FIPA) of the Institute of Financial Accountants (IFA), International Certified Internet Financial Manager (ICIFM), Tenured Professor (Doctoral Supervisor) of National University of Maryland, USA, and Boya Distinguished Professor of Peking University.





In terms of academics, Professor Xiang research interests cover ChatGPT technology, metaverse, blockchain, equity incentives, private equity investment and other fields. He is the author of ChatGPT Future Has Come, The Heavenly Way of the Metaverse, The Logic of Blockchain, A Practical Guide to Equity Incentives, Private Equity Investment Solutions, Blockchain: The Technological Revolution Empowering the Real Economy, Winning Financing - Financing and Growth of Small and Medium-sized Enterprises, Global Visual Economics, Industrial Economics, International Trade and Economic Management, Logistics and Warehousing Management and E-commerce, Investment Risk and Operation Management, etc.

Professor Xiang has received a number of national and international awards, demonstrating his outstanding contributions to the fields of academics, economics and culture. He has been featured on the cover of Records of Personages in the People's Republic of China and many magazines, and has received awards from the United States National Investment and Trade Commission, the American Foundation for International Cultural Exchange, and the China International Financial Brand Innovation Summit. Lingyun Xiang was also awarded the honorary title of "National Advanced Individual Learning from Lei Feng" by the National Office of Learning from Lei Feng. His academic influence continues to expand, and he has been included in the 2021 Influential People Yearbook and a member of the Expert Group of the National Think Tank of Innovative China.

In addition to his achievements in the academic field, Professor Xiang is also active in the international exchange arena. He has been invited to serve as a special economic adviser to several embassies in China, including the Central African Republic, the Republic of Haiti, and the Republic of North Macedonia. His international influence continues to grow, and he has been awarded several international awards, such as being selected as one of the top 10 international accountants in 2022-2023 by the Association of International Accountants (AIA), Distinguished Member of the Forensic Certified Public Accountant Society, etc.

Professor Xiang has been recognized for his exploration in the field of emerging industrial finance, and he has been selected as a "pioneer in the field of emerging industrial finance" and has become a visiting professor and consultant of several professional institutions. He also serves as an honorary member and academician of many international organizations, such as the Chinese Organizing Committee of the 35th International Week of Science and Peace of the United Nations, and the World Intangible Cultural Heritage Research Institute.

Through unremitting efforts and academic excellence, Professor Xiang has established a good reputation in the academic community and the international community, and his academic research and international exchange achievements have added new vitality to China's financial industry and made positive contributions to cultural exchanges and cooperation between China and foreign countries.