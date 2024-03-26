FibroGen to Present at 23rd Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference

SAN FRANCISCO, March 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ: FGEN) today announced that Thane Wettig, Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a corporate presentation at the 23rd Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, April 9, 2024, from 3:00-3:40 PM Eastern Time. Company management will also participate in virtual one-on-one meetings with investors during the conference.



The live audio webcast of the event will be available to investors and other interested parties on the “Events & Presentations” section of the FibroGen Investor webpage at www.fibrogen.com. A replay will be available for 30 days.

About FibroGen

FibroGen, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on accelerating the development of novel therapies at the frontiers of cancer biology. Pamrevlumab, a fully human anti-CTGF monoclonal antibody, is in clinical development for the treatment of metastatic pancreatic cancer and locally advanced unresectable pancreatic cancer (LAPC). Roxadustat (爱瑞卓®, EVRENZO™) is currently approved in China, Europe, Japan, and numerous other countries for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease (CKD) patients on dialysis and not on dialysis. Roxadustat is in clinical development for chemotherapy-induced anemia (CIA) and a Supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) has been accepted for review by the China Health Authority. FG-3246, a first-in-class antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) targeting CD46 is in development for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer. This program also includes the development of an associated CD46-targeted PET biomarker. In addition, FibroGen has expanded its research and development portfolio to include two immuno-oncology product candidates for the treatment of solid tumors. For more information, please visit www.fibrogen.com .

Contacts:

FibroGen, Inc.

Investors:

David DeLucia, CFA

Vice President of Corporate FP&A / Investor Relations

ddelucia@fibrogen.com

Media:

Meichiel Keenan

Director, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

mkeenan@fibrogen.com