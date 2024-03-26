10 Barrel Brewing Unveils Newest Ready-to-Drink Canned Cocktails

BEND, Ore., March 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 10 Barrel Brewing Co. (“10 Barrel”), an award-winning pioneer in the craft brewing industry and a subsidiary of Tilray Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY and TSX: TLRY), is thrilled to introduce its latest innovations in the world of ready-to-drink canned cocktails: Disco Lemonade and AMF. These spirited concoctions mark a bold expansion of 10 Barrel's esteemed lineup of RTD cocktails, bringing a high-octane infusion of flavor and fun to the party scene.



Disco Lemonade and AMF embody 10 Barrel's commitment to crafting premium beverages that capture the essence of the party scene. Developed by 10 Barrel's cocktail mastermind Ben Shirley, these cocktails result from meticulous experimentation and a dedication to using the finest, all-natural ingredients.

Disco Lemonade is a vibrant fusion of vodka, real lemons, and a hint of huckleberry, offering a citrusy burst of boogie-inspiring flavors perfect for any dance floor. Made with real ingredients and no artificial flavors, Disco Lemonade is specifically crafted to get the party started.

AMF pays homage to the classic cocktail with its nostalgic neon blue hue and potent blend of vodka, rum, gin, and tequila. A timeless party essential, AMF promises to light up any gathering with its electrifying presence.





“With cocktails as funky as Disco Lemonade and AMF, we had an obligation to craft a beverage that can turn any occasion up to 11,” says Ben Shirley, Innovation Manager at 10 Barrel Brewing. “Disco Lemonade and AMF accomplish that goal and taste delicious along the way. They’re perfect for any party, anytime.”

Both Disco Lemonade and AMF boast a formidable 13.9% alcohol by volume, a testament to Shirley's expert craftsmanship and dedication to delivering cocktails that pack a punch. Whether sipped over ice or enjoyed straight from the can, these cocktails elevate any occasion to new heights of revelry and excitement.

About 10 Barrel Brewing Co.

10 Barrel Brewing was born out of the adventurous spirit of three friends who shared a love for beer and recreating outdoors. Based in Bend, Oregon, 10 Barrel Brewing’s award-winning brew team is known for innovating high-quality craft beers while staying true to the brand’s original mission statement—"Drink Beer Outside." The brewery embraces the “Optimistic Renegade” attitude, pushing boundaries and challenging conventions in the craft beer space.

For further information about 10 Barrel Brewing Co. please visit https://www.10barrel.com/ and follow @10barrelbrewing on Instagram.

About Tilray Brands

Tilray Brands, Inc. (Nasdaq: TLRY; TSX: TLRY) is a leading global cannabis lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company with operations in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, and Latin America that is changing people's lives for the better – one person at a time – by inspiring and empowering a worldwide community to live their very best life, enhanced by moments of connection and wellbeing. Tilray’s mission is to be the most responsible, trusted, and market-leading cannabis and consumer products company in the world with a portfolio of innovative, high-quality, and beloved brands that address the needs of the consumers, customers, and patients we serve. A pioneer in cannabis research, cultivation, and distribution, Tilray’s unprecedented production platform supports over 20 brands in over 20 countries, including comprehensive cannabis offerings, hemp-based foods, and craft beverages.

For more information on how we open a world of well-being, visit www.Tilray.com and follow @tilray on all social platforms.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this communication that are not historical facts constitute forward-looking information or forward-looking statements (together, “forward-looking statements”) under Canadian and U.S. securities laws and within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that are intended to be subject to the “safe harbor” created by those sections and other applicable laws. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as “forecast,” “future,” “should,” “could,” “enable,” “potential,” “contemplate,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “plan,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “project,” “will,” “would” and the negative of these terms or similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Certain material factors, estimates, goals, projections, or assumptions were used in drawing the conclusions contained in the forward-looking statements throughout this communication. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our intentions, beliefs, projections, outlook, analyses, or current expectations. Many factors could cause actual results, performance, or achievement to be materially different from any forward-looking statements, and other risks and uncertainties not presently known to the Company or that the Company deems immaterial could also cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements contained herein. For a more detailed discussion of these risks and other factors, see the most recently filed annual information form of Tilray and the Annual Report on Form 10-K (and other periodic reports filed with the SEC) of Tilray made with the SEC and available on EDGAR. The forward-looking statements included in this communication are made as of the date of this communication and the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect new information, subsequent events, or otherwise unless required by applicable securities laws.

For further information:

10 Barrel Brewing Co. Media:

Mike Misselwitz, Mimichaelm@wh1969.com

Tilray Brands Media:

Berrin Noorata, news@tilray.com

Tilray Brands Investors:

Raphael Gross, (203) 682-8253, Raphael.Gross@icrinc.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/67ce7ad8-c1aa-41b7-8583-f89f2ce8effe