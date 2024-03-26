Black Hammer Brewing Co Reg-CF Campaign Now Live on StartEngine

San Francisco, CA, March 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Black Hammer Brewing Co is thrilled to announce the launch of its Reg-CF campaign. The gluten-removed brewery is inviting individuals to become stakeholders in their continued growth and success on StartEngine. Investors will have the opportunity to capitalize on the craft beer market, projected to reach $187 billion by 2028.

Founded in 2015, the company has an unwavering commitment to crafting exceptional brews. Over the years, they have garnered acclaim from both craft beer enthusiasts and industry experts alike.

Company Highlights:

4.5-star rating on Yelp and Google.

California Craft Brewers Cup Gold Medal 2024.

US Open Beer Championship Gold & Silver 2023.

Best of Craft Beer Awards Gold 2022.

Brewer's Cup of California Gold 2021.

Their team is thrilled to invite investors to join them on their journey as they expand their community and reach new heights. Black Hammer Brewing Company’s gluten-removed beers stand head-to-head against 'normal' beers, offering consumers a delicious alternative without compromising on taste or quality.

For those interested in learning more, visit Black Hammer Brewing Co StartEngine campaign page here: https://www.startengine.com/offering/blackhammerbrewing





