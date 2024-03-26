Plant-based Milk Powder Market to Surpass US$ 896.5 Million at 7.7% CAGR by 2034 - Fact.MR Report

Rockville, March 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Plant-based Milk Powder Market is projected to reach US$ 425.3 million in 2024 and further increase at a CAGR of 7.7% through 2034, as per a new study by Fact.MR.

Growing presence of plant-based milk powders across retail stores, supermarkets, and online platforms is essential for expanding consumer reach and boosting market expansion. The proliferation of e-commerce platforms has further democratized access to a wide array of milk powder products, allowing consumers from diverse regions, including remote areas, to acquire premium brands.

Highlighting the health advantages such as lactose-free content and low levels of cholesterol and saturated fats, along with its nutritional richness, can appeal to health-conscious consumers. Implementing successful marketing initiatives that emphasize taste, versatility, and brand integrity can enhance recognition and credibility, ultimately driving higher sales.

Key Segments of Plant-based Milk Powder Market Research Report



By Type By Application By Distribution Channel By Region Almond Milk Powder

Soy Milk Powder

Coconut Milk Powder Bakery & Confectionery

Nutritional Food

Infant Formula Online Sales

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Specialized Stores

Convenience Stores

Retail Stores North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Oceania

Middle East & Africa (MEA)



Key Takeaways from Market Study:



Sales of plant-based milk powder are expected to reach US$ 425.3 million in 2024.

The market is forecasted to touch US$ 896.5 million by the end of 2034.

Sales of plant-based milk powder in the United States are estimated to reach US$ 69.2 million in 2024.

The United States holds 72.1% market share in North America in 2024.

Sales of plant-based milk powder in China are forecasted to touch US$ 163.6 million by the end of 2034.

The East Asia market is forecasted to expand at a CAGR of 8% over the next 10 years.

“Almond and soy milk powder account for 50% of the plant-based milk powder market. This is driven by the nutty taste, low-calorie content, and abundance of vitamin E in almonds and protein in soy,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Rising Preference for Almond Milk Powder Driven by Low Calorie Content

Almond milk powder offers a subtly sweet taste that enhances a variety of recipes and beverages, making it adaptable for both sweet and savory dishes, and appealing to diverse consumers. Free from lactose and dairy, almond milk powder serves as a convenient alternative for individuals with lactose intolerance or dairy allergies. With fewer calories compared to dairy milk, almond milk powder is favored by those aiming to regulate their calorie intake or sustain a healthy weight.

Report Attribute Details Value Projection (2034) US$ 896.5 Million Growth Rate (2024-2034) 7.7% CAGR No. of pages 170 Pages No. of Tables 84 Tables No. of Figures 112 Figures



More Valuable Insights on Offer



Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the plant-based milk powder market for 2018 to 2023 and forecast statistics for 2024 to 2034.

The study divulges the plant-based milk powder market study based on type (almond milk powder, soy milk powder, coconut milk powder), application (bakery & confectionery, nutritional food, infant formula), and distribution channel (online sales, supermarkets/hypermarkets, specialized stores, convenience stores, retail stores), across six major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania, and MEA).

