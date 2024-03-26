WSP Acquires Proxion Plan and Proxion Pro, Strengthening Its Critical Railway Infrastructure Expertise in Finland

MONTREAL, March 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WSP Global Inc. (TSX: WSP) (“WSP” or the “Corporation”) is pleased to announce that it has acquired Proxion Plan Oy (“Proxion Plan”) and Proxion Pro Oy (“Proxion Pro” and, together with Proxion Plan, “Proxion”), both Finnish companies and subsidiaries of Proxion Oy.



With their combined workforce of 150 employees, Proxion Pro and Proxion Plan form one of Finland's largest rail consultancies and offer a range of railway and railway system design services, including traffic and energy services, as well as safety and security expertise.

The acquisition adds key rail expertise in Finland to WSP’s strong Transport and Infrastructure capabilities in the Nordics and strengthens WSP’s market position and ability to lead large-scale projects in the Finnish market.

“I would like to extend a warm welcome to Proxion’s talented professionals. By combining our respective expertise and teams, we aim to elevate our capabilities, broaden our portfolio, and strengthen our market position in Finland,” said Alexandre L’Heureux, President and CEO of WSP Global. “Together, we will be able to seize the most significant and demanding opportunities in the transport and infrastructure sector.”

Anna-Lena Öberg-Högsta, CEO of WSP’s Nordics region, and Harri Yli-Villamo, Managing Director of WSP in Finland, jointly commented on the transaction: “We are delighted to welcome Proxion’s rail experts to our workforce and are eager to join forces to offer expanded rail and advisory services. As the Finnish rail market continues to thrive, WSP’s expanded expertise will play a pivotal role in supporting sustainable investments in mobility as part of the green transition.”

“Combining Proxion’s forward-thinking railway approach with WSP’s recognized Transport and Infrastructure capabilities will allow Proxion’s professionals to support clients’ multidisciplinary project needs and create additional opportunities to expand their network and impact,” said Petri Puikkonen, founder of Proxion.

ABOUT PROXION

Proxion Plan offers design services and design-related expert services for infrastructure and built environments. Its core expertise is in the technical design of railways: track, geotechnical, electric track, ERTMS/ETCS and signaling systems, bridge, and superstructure design. In addition, Proxion Plan offers technical design and expert services for the built environment in the fields of electrical systems, lightning, trams, railways, urban areas, environmental, traffic, and traffic systems.

Proxion Pro is a critical infrastructure expert company. It offers services for the following areas: safety and security, training, assessments and approvals, commissioning and measurements, and private track infrastructure management and maintenance. Proxion Pro offers supporting services for its customers through the whole infrastructure lifecycle.

ABOUT WSP

As one of the largest professional services firms in the world, WSP exists to future-proof our cities and our environment. It provides strategic advisory, engineering and design services to clients seeking sustainable solutions in the transportation, infrastructure, environment, building, energy, water and mining sectors. Its 66,500 trusted professionals are united by the common purpose of creating positive, long-lasting impacts on the communities it serves through a culture of innovation, integrity and inclusion. In 2023, WSP reported $14.4 B (CAD) in revenue. The Corporation’s shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: WSP).

