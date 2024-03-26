General Presidents’ Maintenance Committee for Canada & National Maintenance Council for Canada Appoints Stephane Favron as Secretary Treasurer of the Board

KITCHENER, Ontario, March 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The General Presidents’ Maintenance Committee for Canada and the National Maintenance Council for Canada (GPMC | NMC) is pleased to announce the appointment of UA Canada International Representative Stephane Favron as the new Secretary Treasurer, effective March 21, 2024.



"We are pleased to welcome Stephane Favron as our Secretary Treasurer," said Brett McKenzie, Executive Director of the GPMC | NMC. "We look forward to working with him as the GPMC | NMC continues to meet the needs of our signatory employers, contractors, and clients across the nation. The GPMC | NMC is fortunate have an incredibly dedicated and talented contingent of International Union representatives who understand the importance of the maintenance industry. Their support, industry expertise, and guidance contributes to our overall success as we navigate our organization through the many challenges which we will face moving forward.”

Favron brings a wealth of experience and leadership to the GPMC | NMC. He was elected unanimously to the position of UA International Representative in 2021 and has served as an International Representative for the United Association since his appointment in 2020. Stephane previously served as a Business Agent for the Plumbers and Pipefitters Local 144 in Montreal, Quebec where part of his duties included servicing the Suncor refinery. In his role as Business Agent, Favron was responsible for building strong relationships with other UA locals across Canada.

About General Presidents’ Maintenance Committee for Canada and the National Maintenance Council for Canada (GPMC | NMC):

The General Presidents’ Maintenance Committee for Canada and the National Maintenance Council for Canada (GPMC | NMC) is an alliance of International Building Trades Unions that has negotiated and administered labour agreements for maintenance work at industrial plants across Canada since 1952. The agreements make it possible for industry to employ up to 13 different construction trades under a single set of terms and conditions. The GPMC | NMC, in cooperation with contractors and project owners provides stable, long-term agreements for routine industrial maintenance and short-term agreements for plant shutdowns and intermittent maintenance.

The GPMC | NMC administers collective agreements in eight out of the ten Canadian provinces and in key industrial sectors including oil sands extraction, oil refining, petrochemicals, mining, electricity generation, pulp and paper, natural gas processing, steel production, and consumer product production.

About UA Canada:

UA Canada represents over 60,000 highly-skilled piping professionals in ten Red Seal trades, including Plumbers, Pipefitters/Steamfitters, Welders, Sprinkler Fitters, Refrigeration and Air Conditioning Mechanics, Gasfitters (Class A & B), Oil Heat System Installers and Instrumentation & Control Technicians and Metal Fabricators.

