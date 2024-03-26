Optimi Health to Supply MDMA for Psychedelic Research at Tel Aviv University

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Optimi Health Corp. (CSE: OPTI) (OTCQX: OPTHF) (FRA: 8BN), a leading Health Canada licensed psychedelics pharmaceutical manufacturer, specializing in controlled substances such as natural psilocybin and MDMA, is thrilled to announce it has entered an international MDMA supply agreement with The Institute for Psychedelic Research at Tel Aviv University (“IPR-TLV”), marking the company's maiden venture into the Israeli market.



In this collaboration, Optimi will supply IPR-TLV with MDMA, which was made from in-house produced active pharmaceutical ingredient (API), to support the institute's research investigating the effects of MDMA on animal models of alcohol addiction. Optimi has received the import permit from IPR-TLV and is in the process of obtaining its export permit from Health Canada.

Expected to commence in the summer of 2024 and conclude in late 2025, this study aligns with Optimi's commitment to supplying MDMA to international researchers advancing mental health and addictions research. The outcomes of the study, including abstracts at scientific gatherings, preprints, and peer-reviewed articles, will contribute to the academic discourse surrounding the therapeutic potential of MDMA.

Optimi Breaking New Ground in the Israeli Psychedelics Market

Commenting on the collaboration, Optimi CEO Bill Ciprick expressed his enthusiasm, stating, "Our agreement with IPR-TLV signifies an exciting entry into the Israeli psychedelics research market for Optimi. We're thrilled to extend our reach as a leading psychedelics supplier, ensuring that researchers worldwide turn to us for their clinical and research needs. This collaboration reinforces our dedication to being at the forefront of the global psychedelic medicine landscape.”

The IPR-TLV represents a visionary initiative, dedicated to advancing interdisciplinary research on psychedelics within the context of brain-mind-body associations. As the first institute of its kind in Israel, IPR-TLV aspires to establish itself as a global leader in the neuroscientific investigation of psychedelics and psychoactive medicine.

In February, Optimi unveiled a six-minute video showcasing its MDMA production process, offering frontline researchers, academics, and clinicians a comprehensive insight into the GMP manufacturing processes driving Optimi's drug candidates. The Company also hosted an MDMA production webinar with its Chief Science Officer, Dr. Preston A. Chase, and Director of Quality and Commercial Strategies, Karina Lahnakoski, which can be found on Optimi’s YouTube channel.

ABOUT OPTIMI (CSE: OPTI) (OTCQX: OPTHF) (FRA: 8BN)

Optimi Health Corp. an end-to-end drug researcher and formulator licensed by Health Canada to produce and supply, for clinical research purposes, psychedelic substances such as 3,4-Methylenedioxymethamphetamine (“MDMA”), natural GMP-grade psilocybin, as well as functional mushrooms that focus on the health and wellness markets. Built with the purpose of producing scalable psychedelic formulations for transformational human experiences, the Company’s goal is to be the number one trusted, compassionate supplier of safe drug candidates throughout the world. Optimi’s products are grown and manufactured at its two facilities comprising a total of 20,000 square feet in Princeton, British Columbia.

