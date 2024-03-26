Bitcoin Well Schedules Live Shareholder Address and Q&A for Thursday, March 28

EDMONTON, Alberta, March 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitcoin Well Inc. (“Bitcoin Well” or the “Company”) (TSXV: BTCW; OTCQB: BCNWF), the non-custodial bitcoin business on a mission to enable independence, has scheduled a shareholder address and Q&A at 1:30pm EST / 10:30am PST on Thursday, March 28, 2024. Registration for the event is available at:

The purpose of this address will be for Founder & CEO, Adam O’Brien, to discuss short term growth plans in the USA, long term vision of the “Bitcoin Super Company” and an update to “Operation Toro”, as well as provide investors an opportunity to ask questions directly.

Highlights to discuss in Shareholder Address:

Total Users as of March 24, 2024: Over 14,500 total users signed up Q1 2024: Addition of over 3,500 new user signups Q4 2023: Addition of over 2,100 new user signups

Based on preliminary information, Bitcoin Well estimates that: March 2024 unaudited Bitcoin Portal revenue as of March 24, 2024 was approximately $3,100,000 February 2024 unaudited Bitcoin Portal revenue was approximately $2,6000,000 January 2024 unaudited Bitcoin Portal revenue was approximately $1,900,000 Revenue numbers only reflect Canadian Bitcoin Portal revenue as we do not expect USA Bitcoin Portal revenue to be material in Q1 2024.

Growth plans in USA - update below

Bitcoin Super Company - update below

Operation Toro update - update below

Growth plans in USA

The previously announced partnership with Simply Bitcoin has helped the Company expedite its target growth in the USA. Prior to the partnership with Simply Bitcoin, the Company was seeing less than 5% of its new user signups in the USA. As of March 25, the Company has seen 32% of its new signups in March from the USA. We expect this trend to continue.

Further, the Company will be exploring a range of influencer videos with a target focus on the platform’s ease of use and Automatic Self Custody nature through the popular video style of tutorials. There has been one “influencer tutorial video” which was released on Youtube on Friday, March 22 that has brought in nearly 50 new user signups. This video was not paid for by the Company. The video can be seen here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ze7eOICbg44 .

Lastly, the Company will be using a portion of the proceeds from the recently announced oversubscribed financing to sponsor industry conferences in both Canada and USA. The Company has already committed to both “Bit Block Boom” - a bitcoin focused conference in April held in Texas, and the “Bitcoin Rodeo” - a bitcoin focused conference in July held in Calgary. The Company is currently in discussions with at least two other industry conferences.

Bitcoin Super Company

As we continue to build out the Bitcoin Portal in both Canada and the USA, the power of the ecosystem is starting to show and take shape. We are actively exploring how the Bitcoin ATMs can facilitate transactions between CAD and USD on the portal, as well as the interoperability between the Canadian and USA segments of the Bitcoin Portal. The Bitcoin Well vision of a true bitcoin super company will require an emphasis on interoperability in Canada and the USA with Bitcoin ATMs functionality as a key enabler of the ecosystem, something not yet possible via any platform in North America. As we see our customers become more privacy conscious, the ecosystem of Bitcoin ATMs will give us a very clear differentiation.

We have also been contemplating adding a bitcoin payments wallet as part of our ecosystem. This wallet would be the core of the Bitcoin Well mission to enable independence. Preliminary product plans for this would include:

Card integration

Self custody bitcoin wallet

Lightning wallet functionality

Social media integrations

Simple integration with the Bitcoin Portal, which would give access to: Buy bitcoin directly from bank Sell bitcoin directly to bank Pay household bills with bitcoin Buy gift cards with bitcoin And more



There is currently no timeline or budget set for development to commence or be delivered. With the exception of the card integration, we do not believe the bitcoin payments wallet would be a big financial or technical undertaking. The Company will provide updates to budget and timeline as they solidify.

Operation Toro

Since announcing “Operation Toro” the team at Bitcoin Well has been developing the Bitcoin Portal and other initiatives at a pace of approximately 70% greater efficiency. We use a metric called “story points” to determine this. Prior to Operation Toro our team was developing at a rate of ~2.67 story points per developer day of work. Since announcing Operation Toro the team is developing at a rate of ~4.57 story points per developer day of work. This improvement is the result of increased working hours as we navigate through the increased demand for our products and services.

About Bitcoin Well

Bitcoin Well is on a mission to enable independence. We do this by making bitcoin useful to everyday people to give them the convenience of modern banking and the benefits of bitcoin. We like to think of it as future-proofing money. Our existing Bitcoin ATM and Online Bitcoin Portal business units drive cash flow to help fund this mission.

