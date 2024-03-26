WOO X Lists $AIOZ and $UMIL on its Spot Market

MAHÉ, Seychelles, March 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WOO X , a global centralized crypto futures and spot trading platform offering the best-in-class liquidity and price execution, is pleased to announce that it has now listed $AIOZ and $UMIL on its spot market.



WOO X Lists $AIOZ on its Spot Market

AIOZ serves as the Ethereum-based token fueling the Aioz Network, a foundational blockchain layer designed for seamless interaction between Ethereum and Cosmos ecosystems. The network's mission is to provide applications, ranging from file storage to live streaming and content delivery, with the benefits of immediate finality and minimal transaction costs. AIOZ can be earned by staking directly on the network and can be used to pay for apps and items on Aioz Network.

WOO X Lists $UMIL on its Spot Market

UMIL are fractional tokens representing the Milady NFTs, a collection of 10,000 generative anime-style portraits of women, each with different traits and rarities. The NFTs, minted on the Ethereum network, gained further recognition after Elon Musk tweeted about it , causing a surge in demand and price.

To learn more about WOO X, download our app or visit WOO X

Contact : media@woo.network

About WOO X

WOO X is a global centralized crypto futures and spot trading platform offering the best-in-class liquidity and price execution. WOO X has an average daily volume exceeding $600 million and is home to hundreds of thousands of traders worldwide. WOO X traders benefit from radical transparency through our industry-first live Proof of Reserves & liabilities dashboard and the company's mission to maintain the trust of its growing community of traders.

Disclaimer

The content above is neither a recommendation for investment and trading strategies nor does it constitute an investment offer, solicitation, or recommendation of any product or service. The content is for informational sharing purposes only. Anyone who makes or changes the investment decision based on the content shall undertake the result or loss by himself/herself.



