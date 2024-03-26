Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Appoints Nicolas W. Platt to Board of Trustees

RYE, N.Y., March 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Trustees of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (the “Board”) (NYSE American: GLU) (the “Fund”) announced the appointment of Nicolas W. Platt to the Board of the Fund effective February 13, 2024.



Mr. Platt is a private investor and is a member of the NYSE American LLC Committee on Securities. In 2018, New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy appointed Mr. Platt to be one of two bipartisan “Czars” to address the State's property tax crisis. He served as Mayor of the Township of Harding, New Jersey from 2013 to 2016, and currently serves on the Township Committee. From 2009 until 2011, Mr. Platt served as Managing Director of FTI Consulting Inc., an international financial consulting company. Prior to March 2009, he was a senior executive with WPP Group, plc subsidiaries Ogilvy Worldwide and Young & Rubicam - Burson-Marsteller’s corporate practice. He spent thirteen years in leadership roles at both the New York and American Stock Exchanges. At the AMEX, Mr. Platt oversaw the exchange’s domestic and international listing efforts and was the liaison to the investment banking community.

Mr. Platt received his bachelor’s degree from Skidmore College and an M.A. in Economics from Columbia University.

Investors should carefully consider the investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses of the Fund before investing. For more information regarding the Fund, call:

Adam Tokar

(914) 457-1079

About The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust is a diversified, closed-end management investment company with $125 million in total net assets whose primary investment objective is to provide a high level of total return with an emphasis on dividends and income. The Fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC, a subsidiary of GAMCO Investors, Inc. (OTCQX: GAMI).

NYSE American– GLU

CUSIP – 36242L105

Investor Relations Contact:

atokar@gabelli.com