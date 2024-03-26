Inspired Announces Long-Term Contract Extension with Parkdean Resorts

NEW YORK, March 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inspired Entertainment, Inc. ("Inspired" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: INSE), a leading B2B provider of gaming content, systems and solutions, announced today that it has signed a long-term contract extension as the provider of arcade games and entertainment products to its longtime partner Parkdean Resorts, the UK's largest holiday park operator.



The new agreement solidifies Inspired's position as the leading provider of arcade games and entertainment products to Parkdean Resorts, further enhancing the holiday experience for guests of all ages. As part of the new agreement, Inspired will also provide its cashless arcade technology to Parkdean Resorts, making it even easier for guests to enjoy the wide selection of games and entertainment options available.

“Inspired continues to innovate and deliver top-quality gaming content, systems, and solutions to its partners, and the extension of this partnership with Parkdean Resorts is a testament to the strong relationship between the two companies.” said Peter Davies, Managing Director, Leisure, of Inspired. “Both companies are committed to providing the very best experiences for their guests, and this extended partnership will only serve to enhance the overall holiday experience for visitors to Parkdean Resorts.”

“We are delighted that our partnership with Inspired continues to grow.” said David Morrison, Retail Director at Parkdean Resorts. “At Parkdean Resorts we select only the very best partners to work with to ensure our guests have the very best experience when they stay with us. Our relationship with Inspired has been built on trust and continual delivery. We are looking forward to working together and introducing new and innovative games and experiences for our guests to enjoy.”

About Inspired Entertainment, Inc.

Inspired offers an expanding portfolio of content, technology, hardware and services for regulated gaming, betting, lottery, social and leisure operators across land-based and mobile channels around the world. Inspired’s gaming, Virtual Sports, interactive and leisure products appeal to a wide variety of players, creating new opportunities for operators to grow their revenue. Inspired operates in approximately 35 jurisdictions worldwide, supplying gaming systems with associated terminals and content for approximately 50,000 gaming machines located in betting shops, pubs, gaming halls and other route operations; virtual sports products through more than 32,000 retail venues and various online websites; digital games for 170+ websites; and a variety of amusement entertainment solutions with a total installed base of more than 16,000 terminals. Additional information can be found at www.inseinc.com.

About Parkdean Resorts:

Parkdean Resorts is the leading operator of holiday parks in the UK, welcoming in excess of 3 million holidaymakers each year. We own and operate 66 award-winning holiday parks, and have an unrepeatable freehold property footprint with 3,500 acres of land including forests, peatbogs, rivers, beaches and headlands in some of the UK’s finest beauty spots. We are committed to caring for our parks, people, and planet to create a positive environmental impact on nature and resources, and to acting responsibly for the long-term sustainability of our business.

Our 33,000 pitches include a wide range of accommodation options, from static caravans to luxury lodges and glamping, as well as touring and camping pitches. We have 20,000 holiday home owners, and sell over 600,000 holidays a year, mainly to families.

Our team’s commitment to creating amazing experiences for our holidaymakers has earned us at least one British Travel Award every year since 2010, most recently winning three gold awards for Best Company for UK Family Holidays, Best Company for UK Parks and Lodges Holidays, and Best Company for UK Short Breaks at both the 2022 and 2023 Awards. We continue to record excellent visitor reviews with 2023 feedback scores of 4.2/5 on Google, 4.5/5 on Facebook and 4.1/5 on TripAdvisor, while 85% of people who visited Parkdean would recommend us.

