Pixalate Releases Q4 2023 Mobile App Rankings for Top US Google Play Store Developers For Open Programmatic Advertising: US-Registered Apps (213k) Take 15% of Global Open Programmatic Ad Spend Market Share

LONDON, March 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pixalate, the global market-leading ad fraud protection, privacy, and compliance analytics platform, today released its U.S. Mobile App Economy: Q4 2023 Benchmarks Report - Google Play Store .



The report is Pixalate’s first installment of a series of benchmark reports on the state of the mobile app and developer economy in leading countries around the world. The report benchmarks the number of developers with Google Play Store mobile apps registered in the U.S., the volume of U.S. registered apps, and leading U.S. apps and developers based on estimated open programmatic advertising spend earned in Q4 2023.



Key Findings - U.S.-registered Apps and Developers in the Google Play Store:

The number of U.S.-registered apps in the Google Play Store at the end of Q4 2023 was 213k , down by 3% YoY (from Q4 2022) These apps are from 74.4k unique app developers These apps account for 6% of the total 3.5M apps available in Google Play Store 46% of U.S.-registered apps come from 3% of developers 69% of developers are single-app developers

, down by YoY (from Q4 2022) In Q4 2023, U.S.-registered apps earned 15% of the monthly estimated global open programmatic ad spend among Google Play Store apps

of the monthly estimated global open programmatic ad spend among Google Play Store apps The number of U.S.-registered apps with ads in the Google Play Store (based on app-ads.txt data) is 29k , an increase of 11% YoY

, an increase of 11% YoY MobilityWare is the top-ranked U.S.-registered mobile app developer regarding estimated open programmatic ad spend earned ($4.2M) among Google Play Store apps in Q4 2023

MobilityWare and Tumblr each earn over $4M in monthly ad spend

in monthly ad spend Subsplash Inc., a developer of apps for churches and religious communities, ranks first among U.S.-registered mobile app developers based on volume of the total number of apps (4,210) in the Google Play Store as of Q4 2023

TOP DEVELOPERS BY OPEN PROGRAMMATIC AD SPEND*

MobilityWare - $4.2M estimated monthly ad spend earned & 33 apps Tumblr, Inc . - $4.1M estimated monthly ad spend earned & 1 app TuneIn Inc - $2.5M - estimated monthly ad spend earned & 2 apps PeopleFun - $2.2M - estimated monthly ad spend earned & 10 apps MediaLab AI - Kik - $2.1M - estimated monthly ad spend earned & 1 app

*Estimated Ad Spend Earned is based on Open Programmatic Ad Traffic as measured by Pixalate.

TOP DEVELOPERS* BY NUMBER OF APPS