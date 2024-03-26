Leading Biometric Identify Verification & Authentication Firm authID Inc. Appoints Kunal Mehta to its Board of Directors

Company adds expert in global business development, and go-to-market growth strategy

DENVER, March 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- authID.ai [Nasdaq: AUID], a leading provider of innovative biometric identity verification and authentication solutions, today announced the appointment of Kunal Mehta to its Board of Directors, effective immediately. Mehta, a partner at Bain & Company, adds deep expertise in strategic growth areas targeted by authID: market expansion, go-to-market (GTM) strategy, and operational efficiency.

“Having engaged closely with Kunal at both Bain & Company and Technology Crossover Ventures, I know from first-hand experience that he brings a unique mix of domain knowledge, efficient GTM growth, and value creation strategies to our Board, said Rhon Daguro, authID Chief Executive Officer. “Kunal led Revenue Operations, Marketing, and Enablement teams, gaining valuable expertise that can help authID scale. As a leader across growth-stage technology companies, he deeply understands the opportunities created by knowing who is behind the device.”

“authID has the talent, foundational technology, and reach to become an indispensable solution in identity assurance and security that helps organizations safeguard against the escalating threat of AI-generated cyberattacks. I am honored to join the authID Board and look forward to helping drive the Company’s growth,” said Director Kunal Mehta.

Currently, Mehta consults with some of the leading private equity (PE) and PE-backed companies at Bain & Company. At Technology Crossover Ventures, he led the GTM Center of Excellence from September 2019 to March 2022, where he was responsible for building and executing GTM value creation initiatives across the B2B portfolio. He has held various GTM leadership roles at prominent technology companies, including Infoblox, VMware, Informatica, and HP Software.

Mehta holds an MBA in Management of Information Systems, a BA in Economics from George Washington University in Washington, DC, and an MHS in Health Finance & Management from Johns Hopkins.

About authID

authID (Nasdaq: AUID) ensures cyber-savvy enterprises “Know Who’s Behind the Device” for every customer or employee login and transaction. Through its easy-to-integrate, patented, biometric identity platform, authID quickly and accurately verifies a user’s identity, eliminating any assumption of ‘who’ is behind a device and preventing cybercriminals from taking over accounts. authID combines digital onboarding, FIDO2 login, and biometric authentication and account recovery, with a fast, accurate, user-friendly experience – delivering identity verification in 700ms. Establishing a biometric root of trust for each user that is bound to their accounts and provisioned devices, authID stops fraud at onboarding, eliminates password risks and costs, and provides the faster, frictionless, and more accurate user identity experience demanded by operators of today’s digital ecosystems. For more information, go to www.authID.ai.

authID Media Contact

Rhon Daguro

CEO

investorrelations@authid.ai