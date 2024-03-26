Pixalate Releases Q4 2023 Mobile App Rankings for Top US Apple App Store Developers For Open Programmatic Advertising: US-Registered Apps (129k) Take 22% of Global Open Programmatic Ad Spend Market Share

LONDON, March 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pixalate, the global market-leading ad fraud protection, privacy, and compliance analytics platform, today released its U.S. Mobile App Economy: Q4 2023 Benchmarks Report - Apple App Store .



The report is Pixalate’s first installment of a series of benchmark reports on the state of the mobile app and developer economy in leading countries around the world. The report benchmarks the number of developers with Apple App Store mobile apps registered in the U.S., the volume of U.S. registered apps, and leading U.S. apps and developers based on estimated open programmatic advertising spend earned in Q4 2023.



Key Findings - U.S.-registered Apps and Developers in the Apple App Store:

The number of U.S.-registered apps in the Apple App Store at the end of Q4 2023 was 129k , down by 3% YoY (from Q4 2022) These apps are from 69.4k unique app developers These apps account for 6% of the total 1.8M apps available in the Apple App Store 26% of U.S.-registered apps come from 2% of developers 78% of developers are single-app developers

, down by 3% YoY (from Q4 2022) In Q4 2023, U.S.-registered apps earned 22% of the monthly estimated global open programmatic ad spend among Apple App Store apps

of the monthly estimated global open programmatic ad spend among Apple App Store apps The number of U.S.-registered apps with ads in the Apple App Store (based on app-ads.txt data) is 15k , an increase of 13% YoY

, an increase of YoY MobilityWare is the top-ranked U.S.-registered mobile app developer regarding estimated open programmatic ad spend ( $6.1M ) among Apple App Store apps in Q4 2023

) among Apple App Store apps in Q4 2023 MobilityWare and Zynga each earn over $4M in monthly ad spend

Inpeace App Software Dev LLS, a developer of apps for churches and religious communities, ranks first among U.S.-registered mobile app developers based on volume of the total number of apps (703) in the Apple App Store as of Q4 2023

TOP DEVELOPERS BY OPEN PROGRAMMATIC AD SPEND*

*Estimated Ad Spend is based on Open Programmatic Ad Traffic as measured by Pixalate.

TOP DEVELOPERS* BY VOLUME OF APPS