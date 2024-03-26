Healis Therapeutics announces collaboration with Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH) and affiliates of Harvard Medical School to advance clinical-stage neuroscience research

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., March 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
Healis Therapeutics is pleased to announce that it has entered a clinical collaboration with Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH), a founding member of the Mass General Brigham health system, and affiliates of Harvard Medical School (HMS).
The collaboration will focus on Healis’ upcoming clinical trial studying the safety and efficacy of CKDB-501A, a BoNT/A neuromodulator, for the treatment of neuropsychiatric conditions, including Major Depressive Disorder (MDD), PTSD, and Social Anxiety Disorder (SAD).
One of Healis’ strategic priorities is developing the research of Dr. Eric Finzi, who first discovered the efficacy of BoNT/A neuromodulators for neuropsychiatric disorders. “We continue to observe very significant need in the neuropsychiatric patient population,” said Dr. Eric Finzi, Co-Founder of Healis Therapeutics. "We are thrilled to work with the world’s leading psychiatry researchers, bringing deep clinical expertise to Healis Therapeutics’ upcoming trial.”
Healis Therapeutics’ clinical program in BoNT/A for neuropsychiatry alone has the potential to transform care for what the World Health Organization (WHO) estimates at 280 million patients suffering from Major Depressive Disorder (MDD) globally. “MDD remains a public health challenge around the world,” said Erik Van Widenfelt, Head of Clinical Trials at Healis Therapeutics. Erik previously worked with Harvard T Chan School of Public Health and alongside major biopharma companies Merck, Roche, Bristol Myers Squibb, Glaxo-Smith Klein, and others.
“We are thrilled to be at the forefront of this field of research and could not have hoped for a better research partner than Mass. General Hospital (MGH) and Harvard Medical School,” said Sebastian De Beurs, Co-Founder of Healis Therapeutics.
