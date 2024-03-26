Polyethylene Wax Market to Hit US$ 1.8 Billion by 2034: Fact.MR Report

Rockville , March 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global polyethylene wax market has been analyzed to expand at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period of (2024 to 2034) after having reached a size of US$ 1.1 billion in 2024.



Report Attribute Details Value Projection (2034) US$ 1.8 Billion Growth Rate (2024-2034) 5.1% CAGR No. of pages 170 Pages No. of Tables 128 Tables No. of Figures 108 Figures

Sustainable growth is a priority for companies, and polyethylene wax manufacturers adopting biodegradable formulations. Eco-friendly wax finds application in industries trying to reduce their carbon footprints.

• Novaspers C1491 is a biodegradable PE wax produced by Allinova Company. It is applicable for printing inks, polishes, and floor maintenance purposes.

PE wax is also used in road marking paints.

• LPOO@OP is a high-density polyethylene wax specially formulated for road marking by SCG Chemicals Company.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global polyethylene wax market is projected to expand at 5.1% CAGR and reach US$ 1.8 billion by 2034-end.

The market created an absolute $ opportunity of US$ 235.9 million from 2019 to 2024.

East Asia is estimated to hold a market share of 37.9% in 2024.

Prominent market players include Innospec Inc., BASF, Mitsui Chemicals America, Inc., Clariant International, and Honeywell International.

Demand for PE wax in the form of flakes/prills is forecasted to increase at a CAGR of 5.5% through 2034. This segment is expected to create an absolute $ opportunity of US$ 157.1 million from 2024 to 2034.

North America and East Asia collectively are projected to create an absolute $ opportunity of US$ 476.7 million from 2024 to 2034.

“Adoption of biodegradable polyethylene wax can be a sustainable way of reducing carbon footprint. The polyethylene wax market is driven by its pivotal role in adhesive innovation, sustainable development initiatives, and the expanding online marketplace,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Key Companies Profiled in This Report

Innospec Inc.

BASF

Mitsui Chemicals America, Inc.

Clariant International

Honeywell International

Trecora Resources

EUROCERAS

Westlake Chemical Corporation

The Lubrizol Corporation

Allied Signal

Qingdao Haihao Chemical Co., Ltd.

Prizm Marketing Inc.

Yimei New Material Technology Co., Ltd.

National Organic Chemicals Ltd., (NOCIL)

Indian Petrochemical Corporation Ltd. (IPCL)

Other Prominent Players

Market Development

Companies are collaborating with research and development institutions and end users to drive innovation. Partnerships facilitate the exchange of knowledge, resources, and expertise. The rising demand for PE wax encourages manufacturers to expand their businesses.

• For instance, in June 2023, BASF established a plant at the Zhanjiang Verbund site in China, to meet the fastest-growing Chinese demand for PE wax. The capacity of the new plant is 500,000 metric tons of PE annually.

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global polyethylene wax market, presenting historical data for 2019 to 2023 and forecast statistics for 2024 to 2034.

The study reveals essential insights based on form (flakes/prills, powder, paste/gel), production process (polymerization, thermal degradation), and application (candles, plastic & rubber, paints & coatings, printing inks, adhesives, others), across major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, East Asia, South Asia, and Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa).

