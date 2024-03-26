Infinidat Earns Premier 5-Star Rating in the 2024 CRN® Partner Program Guide for the Third Consecutive Year

WALTHAM, Mass., March 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Infinidat, a leading provider of enterprise storage solutions, today announced that the company has been recognized by CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, with a prestigious 5-Star Award in its 2024 Partner Program Guide. Infinidat has earned this 5-star rating for the third year in a row by building a partner program that goes above and beyond to cultivate strong, profitable, and successful channel partnerships. CRN’s annual guide provides information to IT solution providers exploring technology vendor partner programs, such as the Infinidat Partner Program, which offers a high level of value and aligns with their business needs and goals.



“We’re thrilled that our Infinidat Partner Program has been recognized by CRN as a 5-star channel program for the third consecutive year,” said Eric Herzog, CMO at Infinidat. “Our exceptional channel partner program delivers high-quality expert training, technical enablement, educational resources, marketing strength, and pre- and post-sales support that our partners consistently tell us are among the best channel programs in the world. As a channel-focused enterprise storage solution vendor, Infinidat is playing a critical role in enhancing our partners' growth and profitability."

To build world-class solutions for enterprises, IT solution providers increasingly partner with Infinidat for a unique combination of best-in-class platforms, resources, white glove service, and support that exceed their expectations and those of their enterprise customers. The training, certifications, sales and marketing assistance, and technical support through its 5-star program set Infinidat apart from the field and give channel partners distinctive competitive advantages.

“Recognition on this list reflects the value of the spotlighted vendor partner programs and their commitment to evolving with solution providers and supporting IT channel success,” said Jennifer Follett, VP, U.S. Content and Executive Editor, CRN, at The Channel Company. “This recognition empowers solution providers to discover vendors that keep pace with the evolving requirements of their business and their clients. With CRN’s 2024 Partner Program Guide, solution providers can access deep insights into the unique strengths of each partner program and vendors who demonstrate dedication to their partner community.”

Feedback from Infinidat’s channel partners has been extremely positive:

“We’ve proudly partnered with Infinidat for nearly a decade, benefiting from their quality support. It’s great to see Infinidat’s ongoing recognition by a leading channel partner publication for their outstanding partner program. We find the Infinidat Partner Program to be comprehensive, highly useful, and full of relevant support tools that help us deliver tangible business value to our clients and foster business growth. Infinidat knows what partners need and expect in a channel partner program,” said Bob Elliott, Vice President of Storage Sales and Cyber Resiliency, Mainline Information Systems.





“Partnering with Infinidat has been one of the best things we have done to give us access to exceptional enterprise storage solutions. The Infinidat Partner Program that the company provides to support our collaboration delivers award-winning solutions for the enterprise market. We know we can count on Infinidat and their 5-star program for the channel,” said Ted Carlson, President, Marcum Technology.



The 2024 Partner Program Guide will be featured in the April 2024 issue of CRN. To read the guide, click here.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by nearly 40 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com

© 2024 The Channel Company, Inc. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, Inc. All rights reserved.

About Infinidat

Infinidat helps enterprises and service providers empower their data-driven competitive advantage at scale. Infinidat’s software defined storage architecture delivers microsecond latency, 100% availability, cyber storage resilience and scalability with a significantly lower total cost of ownership than competing storage technologies. The company offers an award-winning portfolio of enterprise storage solutions for primary and secondary storage deployments. The corporate headquarters are based in Herzliya, Israel, and U.S. headquarters in Waltham, Massachusetts. For more information, visit www.infinidat.com .

