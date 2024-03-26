World’s First Smart Baby Bottle Monitor To Appear on “Shark Tank”

Coral Springs, Florida, March 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The founders of Veba, creators of the world’s first smart baby bottle monitor, will appear on ABC’s “Shark Tank” on April 5th at 8pm to pitch the Sharks their innovative product, which automatically tracks the freshness of breastmilk and formula in real time.

Veba is the first-of-its-kind smart bottle monitor that slips over any baby bottle to track and automatically adjust expiration time using all variables that affect the nutritional value and expiration of breastmilk and formula, including time, ambient temperature around the bottle, and when a bottle has been used for feeding. A quick shake of the bottle reveals its freshness while the Veba Baby App offers users extended insights and expiration push notifications.

After Veba was accepted into the Techstars Atlanta Startup Accelerator, the producers of “Shark Tank” reached out to the husband and wife co-founders Veon and Sean personally to request their appearance on the show.

Veon Brewster, Founder and CEO of Veba has expressed her excitement to introduce their life-changing innovation to the “Shark Tank” investors on national television. “We couldn’t be more grateful for the opportunity to pitch Veba to the Sharks, receive their invaluable feedback, and spread awareness about Veba’s ability to transform the postpartum experience and alleviate the mental load that comes with manually tracking each bottle,” she says.

Watch Veba on ABC’s “Shark Tank” from 8:00-9:00 p.m. ET/PT on Friday, April 5th. To learn more, visit vebababy.com. Veba is currently available on the Veba Baby website.

About Veba

Veba has created the world’s first baby bottle monitor that tracks the expiration of breast milk and formula in real time — and makes automatic adjustments based on data and guidelines from the WHO and CDC. The monitor gives parents peace of mind, knowing that their babies are getting the best nutrition possible, at home or on the go. For more information, visit vebababy.com.

