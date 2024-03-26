Newsweek Announces Third Annual “World’s Greatest Auto Disruptors”

NEW YORK, March 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Newsweek, the modern global digital news organization, proudly presents its third annual compilation of the "World's Greatest Auto Disruptors." This esteemed list celebrates the outstanding achievements of nine remarkable individuals and teams in the automotive industry who have revolutionized the auto landscape through their pioneering efforts and innovative contributions.



These disruptors have not only embraced change but have actively shaped the future of transportation. From reimagining traditional manufacturing processes to pioneering sustainable technologies, each honoree has played a pivotal role in advancing the automotive sector. From revolutionizing electric vehicle design to pioneering autonomous driving technologies, each honoree on this prestigious list has demonstrated a commitment to pushing the boundaries of what's possible in automotive innovation.

The awards ceremony for Newsweek's honorees will take place today at Newsweek's headquarters located at One World Trade Center. During the ceremony, the Newsweek Autos team will discuss how artificial intelligence is pushing automakers to be more disruptive than ever.

Winners were chosen through a nomination process and discussions by the Newsweek Autos editorial team. They include:

Visionary Disruptor of the Year - Ola Källenius, Chairman of the Board of Management of Mercedes-Benz AG

- Ola Källenius, Chairman of the Board of Management of Mercedes-Benz AG Executive Disruptor of the Year - Jim Rowan, CEO and President of Volvo Cars

- Jim Rowan, CEO and President of Volvo Cars Research & Development Disruptor of the Year - Kia

- Kia Powertrain Disruptor of the Year - Mercedes-Benz

- Mercedes-Benz Sustainability Disruptor of the Year - MINI

- MINI Designer Disruptor of the Year - Karim Habib, Executive Vice President and Head of Kia Global Design, Kia Corporation

- Karim Habib, Executive Vice President and Head of Kia Global Design, Kia Corporation Marketing Disruptor of the Year - JLR

- JLR Technology Disruptor of the Year - Mercedes-Benz

- Mercedes-Benz Legacy of Disruption Award - Tom Doll, President and CEO of Subaru of America (retired)



Additionally, Newsweek will be debuting the all-new Mercedes-Benz G-Class globally on the cover of the magazine. This will be the first time the publication debuts a new car on the cover. The new-generation 2025 Mercedes G-Class takes the hallmarks of its original 1979 design and amplifies them for the new era of electrification, technology, and luxury.

“The automotive industry has consistently showcased innovation over the years, but with the integration of A.I., we're witnessing a significant advancement in their capabilities. What once seemed like a concept from science fiction is now materializing into reality,” said Dev Pragad, CEO. “These visionary executives and companies are elevating standards, positively affecting the lives of consumers. We take pride in recognizing their remarkable contributions.”



“Winning the Visionary of the Year Award is a great honor. Our company’s mission – as the inventor of the automobile – has been nearly the same for more than 130 years. And that’s to combine great tradition with innovation for the present and the future,” said Ola Källenius. “That is why I’m very pleased that our vehicles and technologies are also being honored today. I see today’s awards as recognition of the efforts from the entire team. It’s a confirmation of our collective mindset: Having invented the car is fantastic. Better still is reinventing the future of individual mobility.”

“Over the past 3 years, we have been fortunate to work with the industry’s top auto leaders to spotlight their work in the industry,” said Senior Editor, Autos, Eileen Falkenberg-Hull. “These leaders influence consumers’ day-to-day life, from their daily commutes to safety. They deserve to be recognized by the public for their outstanding efforts.”

The Auto Disruptors issue will appear on newsstands on April 12. Alternative covers will feature Jim Rowan, CEO and President of Volvo Cars, and Ola Klännius Chairman of the Board of Management of Mercedes-Benz Group AG with the new G-Class. To view the full article and details of the World's Greatest Auto Disruptors Awards, please visit: https://www.newsweek.com/auto-disruptors-2024

