American Oncology Network Expands Footprint in Texas with the Addition of Woodlands Cancer Institute in Houston

WOODLANDS, Texas, March 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Oncology Network (AON) (Nasdaq: AONC), one of the nation’s fastest-growing networks of independent oncology practices, is pleased to announce the opening of Woodlands Cancer Institute and welcomes its physicians to the network.

Woodlands Cancer Institute is AON’s second practice in Texas and first in Montgomery County. The practice specializes in delivering medical oncology, radiation oncology and hematology care and services in a community-based setting.

The practice is led by a team of highly skilled Board-certified medical oncologists and one Board-certified radiation oncologist: Eric P. Kleinbaum, MD; Sandeep “Kodi” Kodityal, MD, FACP; Krishna K. Pachipala, MD, MRCP; and Jason Berilgen, MD.

“We are eager to join AON and look forward to utilizing the resources that are available to us through this new partnership,” said the physician team at Woodlands Cancer Institute. “AON’s vast menu of support and resources provide essential services that are designed to help community-based practices survive and thrive so that there is a continuity of cancer care. These resources are essential to helping us provide comprehensive and high-quality patient care services.”

Through a strategic partnership, AON practices have an immediate connection to important systems and teams that alleviate the administrative burden many independent medical practices encounter when operating a business. Such resources include access to the in-house pathology division, in-house specialty pharmacy for oral oncolytic medication and care coordination team for patient support among other benefits.

“On behalf of AON, I would like to extend a welcome to Woodlands Cancer Institute and their care team to our growing network of oncology practices,” said Anthony Belott, AON’s chief development officer. “Our goal continues to be to deliver the necessary services that allow community practices to thrive so that they can maintain the high quality of patient care they are dedicated to providing within the community. We are excited to be partnering with Woodlands Cancer Institute and the physicians to assist them with their patient care needs and journey to elevating cancer care in their community.”

“Independent medical practices like Woodlands Cancer Institute are critical to closing the cancer care gap by ensuring cancer care and services are accessible at the local level,” said Todd Schonherz, AON’s chief executive officer. “We are honored that Woodlands Cancer Institute has selected AON to partner with and look forward to witnessing their success in serving their patients.”

For more information about AON, visit www.AONcology.com. For more information about Woodlands Cancer Institute, visit www.woodlandscancer.com.

###

About American Oncology Network

American Oncology Network (AON) (Nasdaq: AONC) is an alliance of physicians and seasoned healthcare leaders partnering to ensure the long-term success and viability of community oncology and other specialties. Founded in 2018, AON's rapidly expanding network represents more than 220 providers practicing across 20 states. AON pioneers innovative healthcare solutions through its physician-led model, fostering value-based care that improves patient outcomes while reducing costs and expanding access to quality care. AON equips its network physicians with the tools they need to thrive independently while providing comprehensive support, integrated revenue-diversifying ancillary services, and practice management expertise, enabling physicians to focus on what matters most – providing the highest standard of care for every patient. AON is committed to promoting health equity by addressing disparities in cancer care and ensuring that all patients have access to the care they need to achieve optimal health outcomes. With a focus on innovation and collaboration, AON is shaping the future of community oncology. Learn more at www.AONcology.com.

About Woodlands Cancer Institute

Woodlands Cancer Institute is a community-based medical oncology, radiation oncology and hematology practice providing treatment for patients diagnosed with all types of cancer and blood disorders. Through compassionate care that centers around the patient, we strive to provide the best possible experience to patients and their families throughout the healthcare journey. Learn more at www.woodlandscancer.com.

Attachment