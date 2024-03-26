Mark Harbin Joins Locus Technologies to Lead Refrigerant Management Product Development and Consulting

SAN FRANCISCO, March 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Locus Technologies (Locus), the pioneer in water, Environmental, Health, and Safety (EHS) compliance and Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) software solutions, proudly announces that Mark Harbin, veteran refrigerant compliance expert, joined Locus to lead product development for refrigerant management and to provide refrigerant management guidance, training, and certification.

With over three decades of refrigerants and environmental stewardship expertise, Mark Harbin brings knowledge and leadership to Locus. His extensive background includes pivotal roles spearheading compliance services and managing refrigerant compliance software products. Harbin has also significantly contributed to industry giants such as Honeywell International, Carrier, and York International.

At Locus, Mark Harbin will steer the development of innovative solutions for refrigerant management while providing expert guidance, training, and certification in this critical area. His track record of shaping comprehensive product roadmaps and fostering technological innovation aligns perfectly with Locus' commitment to advancing sustainability efforts through cutting-edge software solutions.

Locus President Wes Hawthorne commented on the appointment, "We are thrilled to welcome Mark Harbin to our team. His deep expertise in refrigerant management and proven track record of driving product innovation will be instrumental as we continue to empower our clients with best-in-class EHS and ESG solutions."

Mark Harbin expressed his enthusiasm for joining Locus, stating, "I am honored to join Locus Technologies and contribute to developing solutions that address pressing environmental challenges. I look forward to leveraging my experience to drive impactful change and further advance sustainability efforts within the industry."

“We are very excited to have Mark join our team. Refrigeration and air conditioning cause up to 10 percent of global carbon emissions. The leaks alone produce more carbon than all the air travel worldwide. Adding refrigerant gases to Locus SaaS underscores the company's unwavering commitment to providing our customers with a single system of record to manage all their sustainability and EHS compliance,” said Locus’s CEO Neno Duplan.

With a proven track record in providing leading-edge EHS and ESG software solutions, Locus continues to spearhead advancements in compliance, sustainability, and corporate responsibility across diverse industries and geographies.

About Locus Technologies

Locus Technologies, the global environmental, social, governance (ESG), Sustainability, and EHS Compliance software leader, empowers companies of every size and industry to be credible with ESG reporting. From 1997, Locus Technologies pioneered enterprise software-as-a-service (SaaS) for EHS Compliance, water management, and ESG credible reporting. Locus apps and software solutions improve business performance by strengthening risk management and EHS for organizations across industries and government agencies. Organizations ranging from medium-sized businesses to Fortune 500 enterprises, such as Chevron, Sempra, Corteva, DuPont, Chemours, San Jose Water Company, The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, Port of Seattle, Onto Innovations, and Los Alamos National Laboratory, have selected Locus.

Locus Technologies' headquarters is in Mountain View, California.