HealthLynked Announces Exciting New Update with HealthLynked 3.2.0 - Transforming Patient-Care Through Innovation

NAPLES, Fla., March 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN – HealthLynked Corp. (OTCQB: HLYK), a pioneering healthcare network focused on enhancing the efficiency and quality of patient care, is thrilled to announce the launch of its latest app update, HealthLynked 3.2.0. This significant update introduces a suite of new features and improvements designed to revolutionize the way individuals and families manage their healthcare journey.



What's New in HealthLynked 3.2.0?

A New Approach to Membership

In a shift from the traditional 30-day free trial requiring a credit card, HealthLynked has introduced a free version of the app. Users can upgrade to a paid membership at any time, choosing between two flexible options: a $12/month plan that can be canceled at any time, or an annual plan at $120, offering a 17% discount off the monthly rate. This new structure ensures that everyone has access to high-quality healthcare management tools, with the option to upgrade for additional premium features like unlimited data storage and the ability to connect to unlimited family members.

Innovation at the Heart of HealthLynked

Chris Hall, Chief Technology Officer at HealthLynked, shares his excitement about the latest release: "We are constantly pushing the boundaries of what's possible in healthcare technology. With HealthLynked 3.2.0, we've taken a significant leap forward, not only in terms of the app's functionality but also in how we engage with our users. Moving to a free version of the app underscores our commitment to accessibility, ensuring that more people can benefit from our platform without upfront costs. It's about putting the power of health management back in the hands of individuals and families, in the most user-friendly way possible."

Dedicated to Innovation and Accessibility

"HealthLynked is committed to improving healthcare access and management for everyone," said Dr. Michael Dent, CEO of HealthLynked. "With the launch of HealthLynked 3.2.0, we're not just introducing new features; we're transforming the way patients and doctors connect and manage health. Our new membership model is a testament to our commitment to making healthcare more accessible and flexible for our users."

Availability

HealthLynked 3.2.0 is available now. To learn more about HealthLynked and to download the app, visit HealthLynked's website or find it in your app store.

About HealthLynked

HealthLynked Corp. is dedicated to improving global community health. Our mission unfolds in two pivotal goals: First, to transform healthcare into a system marked by enhanced efficiency and improved care for all, leveraging cutting-edge technology and connectivity. Second, to forge a patient-centric network that not only places patients at the heart of their healthcare journey but also mobilizes their participation to accelerate medical discoveries and the development of cures for diseases that impact humanity. This pioneering model empowers individuals with unparalleled access to and control over their medical information, fostering a collaborative environment where every patient contribution can spearhead breakthroughs in health and wellness. Through these concerted efforts, we aim to secure a healthier future for generations to come.

At the heart of our endeavors is the HealthLynked Network, a sophisticated, cloud-based platform designed to facilitate the seamless exchange of medical information among patients and healthcare providers. By centralizing and securing medical data — including medications, allergies, past surgeries, and personal health records — our members are empowered to take an active role in managing their healthcare with unparalleled ease and efficiency.

HealthLynked is a beacon for healthcare providers, offering an ecosystem that enhances patient care through improved communication and access to critical health information. Our network fosters an environment where providers can gain valuable insights into practice operations, enhancing patient compliance and optimizing scheduling. Providers are encouraged to join our network by claiming their profiles, thereby accessing HealthLynked’s suite of marketing tools designed to foster meaningful engagements with patients.

A cornerstone of our philosophy is the ethical management of healthcare data. HealthLynked does not sell any healthcare data, ensuring the privacy and security of our members’ information at all times.

We invite you to join us in this journey towards a healthier future. Download the HealthLynked app today, available on both Android and Apple devices, and take the first step in taking control of your healthcare.

For more information about HealthLynked Corp., including details on how to become a part of our growing community, please visit our website at www.healthlynked.com .

Together, we are paving the way for a future where healthcare is more accessible, efficient, and interconnected than ever before. Welcome to the next generation of healthcare. Welcome to HealthLynked.

For more about HealthLynked Corp., please visit www.healthlynked.com . Stay connected with HealthLynked on Twitter , Facebook , Instagram , and LinkedIn .

