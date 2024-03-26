Genasys Partners in European Union-Funded Project to Revolutionize Public Warning

SAN DIEGO, March 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ: GNSS), the global leader in protective communications systems and solutions, today announced that it is a partner in Project AWARE, a project funded under the European Union’s Horizon Europe Programme (Grant Agreement No. 101082555) that goes beyond smartphone-based alerting by developing a solution that will extend the reception and processing of Galileo Emergency Warning Satellite Service (EWSS) public safety warnings into display panels, indoor warning systems, and acoustic devices.



In the next few years, the European Commission will launch the Galileo EWSS, which will utilize a constellation of medium earth orbit satellites to alert people in the event of natural or man-made hazards. The Project AWARE solution will be integrated in fixed devices, including display panels, speakers, long-range acoustic devices (Genasys Protect ACOUSTICS) and other connected devices which can alert citizens via audio, video, and text alert messages even when telecommunications networks are disrupted or down.

Genasys CEO Richard Danforth said, “By making ACOUSTICS EWSS-capable, civil protection authorities can ensure public safety alerts reach individuals who may not have access to their mobile devices or during telecommunications service disruptions. Genasys’ experience in innovating satellite-connected speaker systems that broadcast audible voice messages with exceptional clarity qualified us to partner in this consortium. Genasys Protect ALERT will be used to conduct an end-to-end Project AWARE demonstration with the Republic of Slovenia Administration for Civil Protection and Disaster Relief, a customer and consortium member. With the frequency and scope of disasters ever increasing, Genasys’ participation in Project AWARE and our extensive experience in designing and building software and hardware emergency warning solutions, perfectly position us to support the growing need of regional and national governments to enhance access to Public Warning Systems (PWS).”

Project AWARE brings together eight partners from four countries with the necessary knowledge, expertise, and technical capacity to extend the capabilities of Galileo EWSS. Telespazio France and the European Emergency Number Association (EENA) have experience in the design and deployment of public safety services, FDC is a secure Global Navigation Satellite System solutions provider, and Centre National d'Etudes Spatiales (CNES), the French space agency, is the future operator of the Galileo EWSS service center. JCDecaux and Genasys are PWS equipment providers and solution integrators. The Republic of Slovenia Administration for Civil Protection and Disaster Relief will host one of the demonstrations planned at the end of the project. Last but not least, the University of Strasbourg will study and demonstrate synergies between the Galileo EWSS and the Copernicus Emergency Management Service.

About Genasys Inc.

Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ: GNSS) is the global leader in Protective Communications Solutions and Systems, designed around one premise: ensuring organizations and public safety agencies are “Ready when it matters™.” The company provides the Genasys Protect platform, the most comprehensive portfolio of preparedness, response, and analytics software and systems, as well as Genasys Long Range Acoustic Devices (LRAD®) that deliver directed, audible voice messages with intelligible vocal clarity from close range to 5,500 meters. Genasys serves state and local governmental agencies, and education (SLED); enterprise organizations in critical sectors such as oil and gas, utilities, manufacturing, and automotive; and federal governments and the military. Genasys Protective Communications Solutions have diverse applications, including emergency warning and mass notification for public safety, critical event management for enterprise companies, de-escalation for defense and law enforcement, and automated detection of real-time threats like active shooters and severe weather. Protecting people and saving lives for over 40 years, Genasys covers more than 70 Million people in over 100 countries worldwide, including more than 500 U.S. cities, counties and states. For more information, visit genasys.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Except for historical information contained herein, the matters discussed are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You should not place undue reliance on these statements. We base these statements on particular assumptions that we have made in light of our industry experience, the stage of product and market development as well as our perception of historical trends, current market conditions, current economic data, expected future developments and other factors that we believe are appropriate under the circumstances. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those suggested in any forward-looking statement. The risks and uncertainties in these forward-looking statements include without limitation the business impact of geopolitical conflict, epidemics or pandemics, and other causes that may affect our supply chain, and other risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond the Company’s control. Risks and uncertainties are identified and discussed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements are based on information and management’s expectations as of the date hereof. Future results may differ materially from our current expectations. For more information regarding other potential risks and uncertainties, see the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2023. Genasys Inc. disclaims any intent or obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking statements, except as otherwise specifically stated.