Jersey Hydreight Selects CareCloud’s talkUltimate to Elevate Patient Experiences and Streamline Administrative Processes

SOMERSET, N.J., March 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CareCloud, Inc . (Nasdaq: CCLD, CCLDP, CCLDO), a leading provider of healthcare technology solutions for medical practices and health systems nationwide, today announced that Jersey Hydreight (Hydreight) has selected CareCloud’s talkUltimate to improve the patient experience and streamline administrative processes.



Hydreight, a prominent provider of intravenous and nonsurgical aesthetic treatments based in Teaneck, New Jersey, encountered complex financial and operational challenges. Following a thorough market survey, they opted for CareCloud's talkUltimate—an integrated suite comprising tech-enabled revenue cycle management (RCM), electronic health record (EHR) and practice management (PM) solutions. This comprehensive offering meets the diverse needs of medical practices and health providers, offering a cohesive and efficient approach to healthcare management.

Elio Perito, Chief Operating Officer of Hydreight stated, "In addressing our challenges navigating RCM complexities, we found CareCloud's talkUltimate to be the ideal solution. Its functionality and affordability made it a natural choice, playing a pivotal role in our decision-making process. Through this technology, we aim to enhance the quality of care and patient management."

Welcoming Hydreight on board, Justin Pierce, CareCloud’s Chief Sales Officer, emphasized, "With seamless lab integration, practice management tools, and revenue cycle management, talkUltimate is a cost-effective option for many medical disciplines. Additionally, it is a Chrome Enterprise recommended solution, signifying that it meets standards set by one of the world's foremost technology companies.”

Pierce further stressed that adoption of talkUltimate has allowed numerous medical practices and healthcare providers to deliver outstanding care while maximizing revenue, generating increased interest and appreciation for this solution within the healthcare industry.

For further information or to schedule a demo, please visit www.carecloud.com .

