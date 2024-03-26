BTSE Joins Hands with AIO Exchange to Enhance Digital Asset Trading

MAJURO, Marshall Islands, March 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BTSE, a leading digital asset exchange, is excited to announce a strategic partnership with AIO Exchange, a leading cryptocurrency trading platform known for its superior liquidity aggregation, sourcing from 16 global exchanges.

By integrating BTSE liquidity, AIO continues to enhance their user experience:

Direct Trading Access : Seamless trading via AIO Exchange, expanding market reach and simplifying the trading process.

: Seamless trading via AIO Exchange, expanding market reach and simplifying the trading process. Improved Market Efficiency: Access to BTSE’s unified order books for deeper liquidity, better pricing, and faster execution across multiple quote currencies.

Access to BTSE’s unified order books for deeper liquidity, better pricing, and faster execution across multiple quote currencies. Enhanced Portfolio Management: Integrated account management, advanced analytics, and educational resources across platforms.

This partnership represents more than just a technical integration; it's a commitment to pushing the digital asset industry forward, emphasizing collaboration over competition.

This integration will be rolled out in stages to ensure a smooth transition, prioritizing users' trading experience. BTSE and AIO Exchange are setting new standards for innovation and service in the digital asset exchange world, demonstrating a shared dedication to providing unmatched value and support to users.

About BTSE

BTSE is a leading digital asset exchange that offers a simple and secure way to trade cryptocurrencies. As the go-to exchange for all things crypto, BTSE is one of the top trusted crypto platforms for institutions, retail users and first-time traders. BTSE has developed multiple trading technologies that have been adopted across the industry, setting new standards for excellence and innovation in the world of digital asset trading. Additionally, BTSE licenses its industry-leading technology to exchanges worldwide through its white label exchange solutions, strengthening the BTSE ecosystem and bridging traditional finance with digital assets everywhere. Read more at btse.com .

About AIO Exchange

AIO Exchange is a leading cryptocurrency trading platform that aggregates liquidity from 16 major global exchanges. Founded in 2021, it has quickly become renowned for offering traders access to thousands of digital assets via a unified interface while providing industry-best execution prices and extremely low fees.